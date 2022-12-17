Strange #9 Preview: Opposites Attract

Strange #9

by Jed MacKay & Marcelo Ferreira, cover by Lee Garbett

STEPHEN STRANGE IS ALIVE! Clea is finally reunited with her husband, Stephen. But it's a bittersweet reunion, as the Blasphemy Cartel unleash their deadliest weapon yet… What is it? More like WHO is it?!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.65"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Dec 21, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620315400911

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620315400921 – STRANGE 9 CHIARELLO VARIANT – $3.99 US

