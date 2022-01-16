Strange Academy #15 Preview: Student vs. Student?

Welcome to Friday Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." It's a week of renewal for Marvel Comics, which will publish seven number one issues this week. DC, on the other hand, has scaled back their Batman offerings this week so that only six out of seventeen books are Batman or Batman-related comics, compared to 100% last week. The students of Strange Academy go head-to-head in this preview of Strange Academy #15… but it's not a crossover event. It's just combat training. Check out the preview below.

Strange Academy #15

by Skottie Young & Humberto Ramos, cover by Humberto Ramos

YOUR WISH…IS GRANTED! It's a very special day at Strange Academy: BATTLE CLASS with Magik and Wong! But not every student is competing at the same level, and CALVIN has a trick up his sleeve thanks to his new mysterious friend, GASLAMP! Meanwhile, a student is missing, and EMILY BRIGHT won't rest until they're found.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Jan 19, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609454701511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Varants:

75960609454701521 – STRANGE ACADEMY 15 ARTHUR ADAMS CHARACTER SPOTLIGHT VARIANT – $3.99 US

