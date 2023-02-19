Strange Academy: Finals #4 Preview: Field Trip Magik conducts her exam in this preview of Strange Academy: Finals #4... letting the students loose in Limbo.

Strange Academy: Finals #4

by Skottie Young & Humberto Ramos, cover by Humberto Ramos

The endgame has begun. Emily Bright has taken her steps, chosen her allies and made her plans. It's time to take down Strange Academy. Can you blame her?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 22, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620395600411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620395600421 – STRANGE ACADEMY: FINALS 4 PATRICK GLEASON VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620395600431 – STRANGE ACADEMY: FINALS 4 WEAVER TRADING CARD VARIANT – $3.99 US

