Stray Dogs: Dog Days #1 Tops Diamond Comics Reorders – Twice

Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their reorders of certain comics. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of Reorders stats from Diamond Comic Distributors. Okay, so no DC Comics and reduced Marvel Comics, but still… it helps Stray Dogs beat out Spider-Man for one thing. Twice

TOP 25 REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher STRAY DOGS DOG DAYS #1 (OF 2) CVR B HORROR MOVIE VAR $4.99 IMAGE COMICS STRAY DOGS DOG DAYS #1 (OF 2) CVR A FORSTNER & FLEECS $4.99 IMAGE COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #83 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE #1 (OF 6) CVR A MORA $4.99 BOOM! STUDIOS DEVILS REIGN #2 (OF 6) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS DUNE WHISPER OF CALADAN SEAS #1 CVR A DEKAL $7.99 BOOM! STUDIOS TIMELESS #1 $5.99 MARVEL COMICS MAZEBOOK #5 (OF 5) CVR A LEMIRE $5.99 DARK HORSE COMICS DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #4 (OF 5) $3.99 MARVEL COMICS ONCE & FUTURE #23 CVR A MORA $3.99 BOOM! STUDIOS ECHOLANDS #5 CVR A WILLIAMS III (MR) $4.99 IMAGE COMICS STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #19 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS FIREFLY #35 CVR A BENGAL $3.99 BOOM! STUDIOS POWER RANGERS #14 CVR A PAREL $3.99 BOOM! STUDIOS STAR WARS ADVENTURES (2021) #13 CVR A FRANCAVILLA $3.99 IDW PUBLISHING ICE CREAM MAN #27 CVR A MORAZZO & OHALLORAN (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS HELLBOY BONES OF GIANTS #3 (OF 4) $3.99 DARK HORSE COMICS CRITICAL ROLE: TALES OF EXANDRIA #3 (OF 4) $3.99 DARK HORSE COMICS DUNE WHISPER OF CALADAN SEAS #1 CVR B REBELKA $7.99 BOOM! STUDIOS APACHE DELIVERY SERVICE #1 (OF 4) CVR A JENKINS $3.99 DARK HORSE COMICS GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO YEARBOOK #4 $5.99 IDW PUBLISHING WASTELANDERS STAR-LORD #1 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS DAISY #2 (OF 5) $3.99 DARK HORSE COMICS SWORD OF HYPERBOREA #1 (OF 4) CVR A CAMPBELL $3.99 DARK HORSE COMICS POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE #1 (OF 6) CVR F FOC $5.99 BOOM! STUDIOS

TOP 25 REORDERS PRODUCTS

Product Price Publisher POP AVENGERS ENDGAME I AM IRON MAN PX GID DLX VIN FIG $14.99 FUNKO SPAWN 7IN SCALE CLOWN DLX AF CS (NET) (C: 1-1-2) $79.98 MCFARLANE TOYS GI JOE ARAH GALLERY DESTRO PVC STATUE (C: 1-1-2) $49.99 DIAMOND SELECT TOYS LLC GODZILLA 89 PREMIUM SCALE STATUE (NET) (C: 1-1-2) $350.00 MONDO TEES LLC MARVEL LEGENDS IN 3D PS5 MILES MORALES 1/2 SCALE BUST $175.00 DIAMOND SELECT TOYS LLC MARVEL COMIC DEADPOOL 1/7 SCALE BUST (C: 1-1-2) $69.99 DIAMOND SELECT TOYS LLC GODZILLA 2019 TOHO SER RODAN 10IN PVC FIG (NET) (C: 1-1-2) $0.00 STAR ACE TOYS LIMITED WB THRILLS AND CHILLS 3D FOAM BAG CLIP (C: 1-1-2) $143.76 MONOGRAM PRODUCTS SPAWN WV1 7IN SCALE REDEEMER AF CS (NET) (C: 1-1-2) $149.94 MCFARLANE TOYS MARVEL NOUVEAU 24PC PLAYING CARD DS (C: 1-1 ( FEB219179) $167.76 NMR DISTRIBUTION AMERICA RE:EDIT HALO INF MASTER CHIEF MJOLNIR MKVI GEN 3 PX 1/12 $165.00 1000 TOYS INC. POP MARVEL SPIDER-MAN JAPANESE TV SERIES PX VIN FIG $14.99 FUNKO ALIENS ALIEN QUEEN PX 1/18 SCALE FIGURE (C: 1-1-2) $39.99 HIYA TOYS JUJUTSU KAISEN POP UP PARADE YUJI ITADORI PVC FIG (C: 1-1-2) $49.99 GOOD SMILE COMPANY DEMON SLAYER KIMETSU V18 TANJIRO KAMADO FIG (C: 1-1-2) $24.99 BANPRESTO RE:EDIT HALO INF MASTER CHIEF MJOLNIR MKVI GEN 3 1/12 AF $150.00 1000 TOYS INC. GHOST PAPA EMERITUS I ULTIMATES AF (NET) (C: 1-1-2) $55.00 SUPER7 MONSTER HUNTER CFB STANDARD MODEL 6PC BMB DIS VER 19 $107.94 GOOD SMILE COMPANY ETERNALS LEGENDS 6IN AF ASST 202101 (NET) (C: 1-1-2) $183.92 HASBRO TOY GROUP BST AXN GREMLINS GIZMO 5IN AF (C: 1-1-2) $15.99 THE LOYAL SUBJECTS WAVE 2 DEMON SLAYER KIMETSU NO YAIBA SABITO NENDOROID AF $89.99 GOOD SMILE COMPANY HAIKYU TO THE TOP POP UP PARADE SHOYO HINATA PVC FIG $49.99 GOOD SMILE COMPANY MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION RHINO STATUE (C: 1-1-2) $250.00 DIAMOND SELECT TOYS LLC AVENGERS INFINITY SAGA IRON MAN MK43 DLX 1/12 SCALE AF $89.99 THREEZERO BST AXN GREMLINS STRIPE 5IN AF (C: 1-1-2) $15.99 THE LOYAL SUBJECTS WAVE 2