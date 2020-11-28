Suicide Squad #11 Review: Stuck The Landing

Suicide Squad #11 8/10 Closing down the twists and turns of this big idea with huge guest stars, big surprises, and a satisfying conclusion.

The pulse pounding series has come a long way from its roots as the dirty missions force the United States government denies. With almost the entire original cast set aside, this could be seen as a back door pilot for a new team of extrahumans with an agenda.

Suicide Squad #11 moves much faster than many of the others while still having some very solid moments (Batman's presidential visit, Harley Quinn's conversation, Superman's disbelief). The action scenes were fantastic, and Deadly Six finally made some major clutch plays, like his name was Robert Horry. Tom Taylor's script stuck the landing, and the truly dazzling visuals from Bruno Redondo, Adriano Lucas, and Wes Abbott make the fast moving happenings here really stand out. The still interactions, the quiet ones (not that there are many) likewise really pop (check for Green Arrow's exasperation, it's a really well done illustrated moment).

Something weird happens with a character who seemed like he was off the board, something world-changing and honestly, that felt like it needed a lot more discussion … but again, perhaps this is a back door pilot, showing superheroics that happen outside of the normal scope of fandom's vision. You've likely seen Wink and the Aerie in that other Tom Taylor work DCeased, so clearly, there has been an effort to proliferate these new characters, but will we see the Revolutionaries in some future state?

For now, Suicide Squad #11 concludes the long-running story about the take over of Task Force X and seems to shut the door on the concept … at least until the James Gunn film hits the screens. This issue comfortably stuck the landing and left room for seconds, if the publisher is so inclined. RATING: BUY.

Suicide Squad #11 By Tom Taylor, Bruno Redondo The explosive final issue is here! Task Force X has been through hell and back. Now they're the last thing standing between a human bomb and an island full of innocents. Which means that even if they win the day, there's nowhere to run when the Justice League arrives to clean house!