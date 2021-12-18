Suicide Squad: King Shark #4 Preview: Shark Daddy Issues

We've discussed at length how all the best heroes have Daddy Issues, so it should be no surprise that King Shark has them too in this preview of Suicide Squad: King Shark #4. Check out the preview below.
SUICIDE SQUAD KING SHARK #4 (OF 6)
DC Comics
1021DC137
1021DC138 – SUICIDE SQUAD KING SHARK #4 (OF 6) CVR B LIVIO RAMONDELLI CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Tim Seeley (A) Scott Kolins (CA) Trevor Hairsine
King Shark and Defacer are trapped in the Roach Realm, a dimension built of trash and refuse! And to make things worse, they're pursued by Amanda Waller's Limbo Legion! Can the dysfunctional pair repair their fractured friendship long enough for Defacer to stab King Shark right in the rear dorsal fin?
In Shops: 12/21/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for 1021DC137 SUICIDE SQUAD KING SHARK #4 (OF 6) CVR A TREVOR HAIRSINE, by (W) Tim Seeley (A) Scott Kolins (CA) Trevor Hairsine, in stores Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 1021DC137 Suicide Squad: King Shark #4, by (W) Tim Seeley (A) Scott Kolins (CA) Trevor Hairsine, in stores Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from DC Comics
