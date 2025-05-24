Posted in: Comics | Tagged: graphic novel, Graphix, Jennifer L. Holm, Matthew Holm, middle grade readers, Sunny Figures it Out, Sunny graphic novel series

Sunny Figures it Out: 6th Sunny Graphic Novel is About Dating

Sunny Figures It Out, the 6th in the Sunny middle grade graphic novel series, is all about friendships and crushes becoming the same thing.

Your kids might be into the New York Times bestselling Sunny graphic novel series for middle grade readers. Sunny is a precocious grade school kid who gets into the everyday adventures that all kids get into, written by Jennifer L. Holm and illustrated by Matthew Holm as a way for kids to explore their own experiences. The sixth book, Sunny Figures It Out, continues with Sunny trying to figure out when a boy stops being just a friend and starts being a boyfriend… and what that means for both of them. This book deals with crushes and friendship, and how the two intersect is something a lot of middle grade readers are familiar with, and Sunny's latest story will resonate with them.

There's no question that Sunny has fun whenever she hangs out with Tony. They go to the movies together, talk a lot at school, and support each other when they need it. But are they dating?

Sunny isn't sure… but her friend, Deb, is. She thinks Sunny and Tony should be doing the couples-skate at the local roller rink. And Tony should be giving Sunny his jacket to wear. And carrying her books to class. For Sunny, this doesn't feel great. It just feels… weird. Maybe she needs to stop taking everyone else's advice in order to figure things out for herself!

Jennifer L. Holm is the New York Times bestselling and three-time Newbery Honor-winning author of multiple novels for young readers. With her brother Matthew, Jennifer created the graphic novel series Babymouse and Squish. She lives in California.

Matthew Holm was born and raised in the suburbs of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and has been drawing comics since he was in middle school. With his sister, Jennifer, Matthew created the graphic novel series Babymouse and Squish. He lives in upstate New York.

Sunny Figures It Out is out on July 1st and is now available for pre-order.

