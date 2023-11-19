Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: damian wayne, Jonathan Kent, Wonder Tot, wonder woman

Super-Babysitters and a New Wonder Tot in Wonder Woman #3 (Spoilers)

In Wonder Woman #800, it was established that Damian Wayne and Jonathan Kent were babysitters for Trinity, the Wonder Woman of the future.

Trinity shows off her skills, taking on roles similar to 1950s Wonder Tot.

She might adopt a new identity, trying on Damian Wayne's old costume.

Wonder Woman #3 and Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong updates.

In Wonder Woman #3, out this week, you get to see how that went. Including that Killer Croc fight they mention. Turns out their influence is more than just superheroic.

Looks like Trinity is able to learn all sorts of new things. It is also worth noting that she seems to be playing a similar role that Wonder Tot did in the 1950s, a toddler version of Wonder Woman who gets to meet herself as both an adult and as a teenager., often teaming up with each other through a variety of unlikely means.

Of course, she will need a brand new identity when events go down, and I guess, Wonder Tot just won't buy it these days. But since she seems to fit in Damian Wayne's old costume…

At least she talks with third-person pronouns this time around. And with tied shoelaces, you know Killer Croc won't stand a chance! Still, at least she has Damian and Jonathan. Over in Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong, we have an unmarried, unhitched Clark Kent and Lois Lane, with no Jonathan Kent, but there is a Damian Wayne… lonely, lonely Damian…

WONDER WOMAN #3 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

The Lasso of Lies' true power is revealed as the Sovereign continues his campaign against Wonder Woman! Could one unsuspecting soldier be the key to defeating our hero? Find out as Diana uses her own lasso in search of the truth about the Amazon massacre. Plus, the return of Trinity! Wonder Woman's daughter makes her backup story debut in the first of many awe-inspiring adventures from the future.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/21/2023

JUSTICE LEAGUE VS GODZILLA VS KONG #2 (OF 7) CVR A DREW JOHNSON

(W) Brian Buccellato (A) Christian Duce (CA) Drew Johnson

Legendary's Monsterverse has been unleashed on the DC Universe, and cities are threatened across the globe! From Metropolis to Gotham City to Themyscira, the Justice League scrambles to protect the citizens from these raging titans! What role has the Legion of Doom played in all this monster madness, and how will the tide of battle change…when a hero falls?! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/21/2023

