Super Spoilers For Sean Murphy's White Knight Murphyverse

In the last few days, Bleeding Cool has mentioned Sean Murphy's upcoming Zorro comic book series he is licensing and publishing, his next White Knight comic book series. Batman: White Knight Presents: Generation Joker by Katana Collins and Clay McCormack, with art by Mirka Andolfo that he's doing the covers for. And also World's Finest: White Knight featuring the Justice League he will be writing and drawing saying "we'll tackle all your Favorite characters in the typical White Knight tradition: small, unique twists on classic characters, but in a way that feels familiar. This being its own universe, I'm really excited to reinvent the JLA in a way that no other book can!"

And you can look forward to a couple of those characters appearing at the end of Batman: Beyond The White Knight #8 out on Tuesday… first, we have Diana Prince and John Stewart, Wonder Woman and Green Lantern, working for the FBI and looking to hire the Batman of the Murphyverse.

An invasion from another world of course, Batman!

World's Finest: White Knight will flow… at some point.

BATMAN BEYOND THE WHITE KNIGHT #8 (OF 8) CVR A SEAN MURPHY & DAVE STEWART (MR)

(W) Sean Murphy (A/CA) Sean Murphy, Dave Stewart

IT ALL ENDS HERE! With the future of Gotham City at stake, Bruce Wayne leads an attack on the Wayne-Powers building to take down Blight and his minions once and for all. And with the new Batman, the Robins, and GCPD's Barbara Gordon at his side, anything seems possible. But not all endings will be happy: Bruce is still an escaped felon, and the FBI is hot on his tail. Could this be the end of Batman? Not if the mysterious Agent Prince has anything to say about it! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 02/14/2023