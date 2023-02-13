Super Spoilers For Sean Murphy's White Knight Murphyverse

As Sean Murphy says "we'll tackle all your Favorite characters in the typical White Knight tradition: small, unique twists on classic characters"

Published
by
|
Comments

In the last few days, Bleeding Cool has mentioned Sean Murphy's upcoming Zorro comic book series he is licensing and publishing, his next White Knight comic book series. Batman: White Knight Presents: Generation Joker by Katana Collins and Clay McCormack, with art by Mirka Andolfo that he's doing the covers for. And also World's Finest: White Knight featuring the Justice League he will be writing and drawing saying "we'll tackle all your Favorite characters in the typical White Knight tradition: small, unique twists on classic characters, but in a way that feels familiar. This being its own universe, I'm really excited to reinvent the JLA in a way that no other book can!"

Sean Murphy's World's Finest: White Knight Does The Justice League
Batman: Beyond The White Knight #8

And you can look forward to a couple of those characters appearing at the end of Batman: Beyond The White Knight #8 out on Tuesday…  first, we have Diana Prince and John Stewart, Wonder Woman and Green Lantern, working for the FBI and looking to hire the Batman of the Murphyverse.

Batman: Beyond The White Knight #8
Batman: Beyond The White Knight #8

An invasion from another world of course, Batman!

DC Comics

World's Finest: White Knight will flow… at some point.

BATMAN BEYOND THE WHITE KNIGHT #8 (OF 8) CVR A SEAN MURPHY & DAVE STEWART (MR)
(W) Sean Murphy (A/CA) Sean Murphy, Dave Stewart
IT ALL ENDS HERE! With the future of Gotham City at stake, Bruce Wayne leads an attack on the Wayne-Powers building to take down Blight and his minions once and for all. And with the new Batman, the Robins, and GCPD's Barbara Gordon at his side, anything seems possible. But not all endings will be happy: Bruce is still an escaped felon, and the FBI is hot on his tail. Could this be the end of Batman? Not if the mysterious Agent Prince has anything to say about it! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 02/14/2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.