Supergirl #1 by Peter David & Gary Frank Up For Auction

Supergirl volume 4 #1 by Peter David and Gary Frank was a 1996 relaunch for the DC Comics IP Supergirl. It featured a new character, Linda Danvers, as the classic Supergirl, Superman's cousin Kara Zor-El, had been killed off and then wiped from existence in Crisis On Infinite Earths ten years previously. While an artificially created Supergirl, known as Matrix, was part of her origin. However, Peter David did insert certain classic Supergirl landmarks into the new character's story.

Linda Danvers was a criminal intended to be sacrificed by a demonic cult. Saved by the Matrix Supergirl who used her shapeshifting powers to heal her wounds, the two merged into one being – Linda Danvers, Supergirl, and the new Linda Danvers sought a redemptive path. The new being would also, later be revealed as an incarnation of the Angel Of Fire.

Uniquely, Peter David would later create a creator-owned series, Fallen Angel, which was intended to continue Linda Danvers' story outside of DC Comics continuity, as DC had returned to the classic model and identity for Supergirl, but which implied that the main character was Linda Danvers. The title was cancelled by DC Comics, but Peter David was able to transfer it to IDW Publishing and continue Linda Danvers' story for fans, far away from DC Comics.

A copy of that first Supergirl issue, slabbed and graded by CGC at 9.8, is up for auction from Heritage Auction today, with that iconic cover for the series that has been homaged a number of times since across the industry. It presents a different looking Supergirl, with a shirt across her costume, and her head cut off at the lips, suggesting that her identity is at issue.

Supergirl #1 (DC, 1996) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Gary Frank cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $24. CGC census 4/22: 39 in 9.8, none higher.