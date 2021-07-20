Supergirl As Phoenix, Manchester Black As Professor X? (Spoilers)

Two DC Comics out today tap into Marvel's X-Men comic books, it seems. The first, Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow #2 by Tom King and Bilquis Evely sees her take a special kind of Red Kryptonite. Classically shown to cause odd behavior or bizarre transformations, albeit temporary and non-fatal, the effects of red kryptonite typically last anywhere from one to two days. And Supergirl has her own explanation for what happens when it is ingested.

And due to the circumstances in the storyline, she decides to gamble a stamp. Manchester Black, in Superman And The Authority by Grant Morrison and Mikel Janin would rather it be delivered in a liquid form up a straw. Beats a powdered form up a twenty pound note, I suppose.

For Supergirl, the transformation seems an oddly familiar one, into a bird of fire. And looking the spitting image of the X-Men's Phoenix Force.

While Manchester Black is also aware of his own similarity to an X-Men regular, once written by Grant Morrison as well.

I've missed Manchester Black haven't you? Course you have…

SUPERGIRL WOMAN OF TOMORROW #2 (OF 8) CVR A BILQUIS EVELY

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Bilquis Evely

After the shocking conclusion of last issue, Supergirl and her new friend Ruthye find themselves stranded with no way to pursue Krem, the murderous kingsagent. Each moment this fugitive roams free, the more beings become dangerously close to dying by his hand. There is no time to lose, so our heroes must now travel across the universe the old-fashioned way…by cosmic bus! Little do they know, their journey will be a dark one filled with terrors that not even the Maid of Might is prepared to face! Can Kara Zor-El lie low long enough to ensure their safe passage? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 07/20/2021 SUPERMAN AND THE AUTHORITY #1 (OF 4) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Grant Morrison (A/CA) Mikel Janin

Sometimes even Superman finds a task almost impossible. Sometimes even the Last Son of Krypton needs to enlist help. Some tasks require methods and heroes that don't scream Justice League. So Clark Kent, the Metropolis Marvel, seeks out Manchester Black, the most dastardly of rogues, to form an all-new Authority tasked with taking care of some business on the sly. Not only will Black know the right candidates for the team, but if Superman can make him behave himself and act in service of the greater good, then he'll prove literally anyone can be a hero! They'll have to move quickly, however, as the Ultra-Humanite forms his own team to take out the Man of Steel. This new limited series helps launch an all-new Superman status quo, setting up story elements that reverberate across both Action Comics and Superman: Son of Kal-El in the months to come. And not only is Superman putting together a superstar team, but it takes superstars to tell the tale: Grant Morrison (The Green Lantern, All-Star Superman) and Mikel Janin (Batman, Future State: Superman: Worlds of War)! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 07/20/2021