Supergirl's Testicles Explode On TikTok

Moona is a Russian TikTok user who has kicked off quite an insane amount of interest on her channel, using the Multiple Freeze Frame effect. This allows people to pose in different positions across four quadrants on the screen, creating one image. Quite a few people chose to use it to create Superman poses, as if they were flying through the sky, Christopher Reeve style. But Moona, after a bit of experimentation, created an "accidental on purpose" image for a Supergirl pose.

Superman may be losing his cape, but Supergirl is gaining something. And for her poses, Moona has amassed 66.7 million plays on TikTok and 9.7 million likes, and 585,600 followers. My own usually get around 200 views if I'm lucky.

You can also see the first version of this pose without the supersuit that has slightly fewer likes and views… as well as one with Supergirl giving her a third leg instead, and a more recent one with a Squid Game Supergirl – because why not mash up those hashtags as well?

