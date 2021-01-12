Supergirl Vs Superboy in DC Future State: Kara Zor-El Superwoman

In last week's Future State: Superman Of Metropolis, we got to see Supergirl going up against Jonathan Kent, the new Superman. Now, she was all hopped up on Nirodhium at the time…

You know, the stuff that does bad things to pure Kryptonians…

…and makes them instinctively aggressive. Nobody say Red Kryptonite, okay? But it suggests there was something there already. And in today's Future State: Kara Zor-El: Superwoman #1, it looks like it went even further.

Not only do we have to say goodbye to Krypto, The Super-Dog. But it seems that Kara had to make her peace with Jonathan Kent over not being the automatic replacement for Superman when Clark left…

Although it's not clear that there was that much peace made between the two of them.

And certainly a fight. Was it more than just the Nirodhium? It was certainly enough to see Supergirl – sorry, Superwoman – run off to the moon with all the other exiles and try and do her unappreciated best. Future State: Kara Zor-El Superwoman is published by DC Comics today.

FUTURE STATE KARA ZOR-EL SUPERWOMAN #1 (OF 2) CVR A PAULINA GANUCHEAU

(W) Marguerite Bennett (A) Marguerite Sauvage (CA) Paulina Ganucheau

Kara Zor-El, Superman's hot-tempered cousin, has finally found peace and purpose away from Earth and its heroes. Now known as Superwoman, she watches over the Moon and the refugees from across the galaxy who have congregated there. But all of that is about to change when a spaceship piloted by a runaway alien crash-lands and turns Kara's world upside down! Does this fugitive come in peace? Or does this arrival bring war to our hero's front door? This title is fully returnable at a later date.

Retail: $3.99