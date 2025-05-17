Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: krypto, supergirl

Supergirl is getting a number of original graphic novels ahead of the new movie, such as Supergirl's Zoo-per Heroes: Krypto's Big Break by Rob Justus from DC Comics, out on the 3rd of February, 2026… ahead of the new movie, but with a rather different tone. And this one focuses on a certain Krypto as well, who is definitely enjoying his time in the sun.

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Supergirl, Krypto, and…a bunch of zoo animals?! Krypto, the super dog, is known for getting into all sorts of trouble. But while waiting for Supergirl to finish some important business at the Watch Tower, he accidentally sends the Justice League's superhero costumes hurtling through space! He just couldn't avoid the allure of some super sweaty super socks, could he? Down on earth, a group of unsuspecting zoo animals are about to get hold of the Justice League's costumes and, thanks to some cosmic rays, their superpowers, too! Now Supergirl and Krypto must wrangle the Justice League's laundry from the Zoo-per Heroes. Can they beat the fastest sloth on earth, a wonder seal, the bat rhino, and a super lion while trying to keep Krypto from getting caught by an ambitious zookeeper? Find out in this hilarious new graphic novel from Rob Justus, creator of Death and Sparkles and Superman's Good Guy Gang, that's sure to surprise and delight readers who love animals of all shapes, sizes, and super abilities! Trade Paperback, 72 pages, $12.99, Digest Size, Perfect Bound

Rob Justus is the author of the upcoming Superman's Good Guy Gang, which was recently previewed for Free Comic Book Day, as well as his own Death & Sparkles, Kid Coach, and Brave Enough graphic novels.

