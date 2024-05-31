Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: august 2024, Konkret, Odina

Superhero Mystery, Odina, Launches in Konkret's August 2024 Solicits

Onaji Rouse, Eric Blake and Beto Meneses launch Odina, a new superhero comic book series from Konkret Comics in their August 2024 solicits.

Onaji Rouse, Eric Blake and Beto Meneses launch Odina, a brand new superhero comic book series from Konkret Comics in their August 2024 solicits and solicitations. In which Odina of the Omni Strike team delves deep into a superhero mystery. As well as the latest issue of their series Akolyte by Derek Allen, Bruno Lima, and Matheus Huve. Konkret Comics was launched in 2019 by Derek Allen with a focus on fixing a lack of diversity in the comic book industry and states that "Konkret Comics is a collective of artists, creators, and writers with a passion for creating stories through a diverse lens that appeals to all audiences of all ages." And that "Konkret Comics can be found in the top comic books shops in the United States, including Amalgam Comics and Coffee Shop and Black Star Collectibles."

ODINA #1 (OF 6) OMNI STRIKE

KONKRET COMICS

JUN241780

(W) Onaji Rouse (A) Eric Blake, Beto Meneses (CA) Bruno Lima, Matheus Huve

We find our titular heroine and her Omni Strike team facing Felix Rowe, a man whose powers have grown exponentially. With the fires of their battle barely cooled, Odina and her team learn that Felix Rowe is just the tip of a deepening mystery. Can Odina trust the mysterious stranger with one too many answers? And who is the enigmatic and deadly Lady Tiye?

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

SRP: 0

AKOLYTE #6

KONKRET COMICS

JUN241779

(W) Derek Allen (A / CA) Bruno Lima, Matheus Huve

After defending Earth from the diabolical Children of Chaos, Akolyte finds himself searching the stars for answers, a search that leads him back to a familiar place where he reconnects with an old friend. All the while, his most dangerous challenger lurks in the shadows. Will Akolyte survive a face to face encounter with the most dangerous woman in the galaxy?

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

