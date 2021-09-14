Superman And The Authority On Cultural Appropriation (Spoilers)

Today sees the release of Superman & The Authority #3 by Grant Morrison and Mikel Janin from DC Comics. And it looks like we are getting two Authorities for the price of one. With Manchester Black asking if the contents of the Fortress Of Solitude is cultural appropriation to the highest order, putting the British Museum to shame…

The Fortress Of Solitude, Superman's Arctic home, established over the decades is chock-full of items given to Superman, left here, or in some cases seized and possessed. Is it possible some of those cultures might like the items back?

Not to mention the rescued aliens who live in his Fortress. Why does the caged small furry creature from Alpha Centauri sing?

Could comparison be made to the Parthenon marbles, the Hoa Hakananai'a basalt statue taken from Easter Island in 1868, the marble relief depicting the freedmen Publius Licinius Philonicus and Publius Licinius Demetrius from Italy, while the government of Gibraltar for the return of Neanderthal remains, including the first adult skull to be discovered by scientists, joined by a request from Chile for the repatriation of the remains of a now-extinct giant ground sloth, from the British and Natural Museums of London? Manchester Black continues to push the point.

Young people like Superman's son, Jonathan Kent who, as we have seen, is wanting to take a more active and political role in society than his father. And in tomorrow's I Am Batman #1, Jace Fox, the new Batman, is also trying to be responsible about social issues too.

Of course, could this new Authority be cancelled sooner rather than later? What opposition could they face?

How about another Authority?

Well somebody has electric powers… is that Jenny Sparks? Or someone entirely different?

SUPERMAN AND THE AUTHORITY #3 (OF 4) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Grant Morrison (A/CA) Mikel Janin

Superman put the Authority back together, but why? What threat is out there that only this group can contend with? The Ultra-Humanite, of course! This fearsome foe is forming a team of his own, one designed to go fist-to-fist with the Authority. It will be their baptism in battle to prove if Superman is right that regardless of who we are, there is a hero lurking inside even the worst of us. This penultimate issue is an important chapter in the new Superman mythos, helping to set up where Clark Kent goes next…and who he goes there with.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 09/14/2021 I AM BATMAN #1 CVR A OLIVIER COIPEL

(W) John Ridley (A/CA) Olivier Coipel

In the throes of Future State, the streets of Gotham City cry for justice and Jace Fox answers the call! With a new and improved Bat-Suit, Jace hits the streets to inspire and protect…as he follows the trail of the voice of misinformation and violence—the anarchistic Anti-Oracle! Can the new Dark Knight counterbalance their plan to inspire armed rebellion in the citizens of Gotham?! Can one man inspire a city?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 9/14/2021