Superman Doesn't Need X-Ray Vision To Spy In The Shower (Spoilers)

The new Superman mini-series, Superman: Lost is written by the extraordinary Christopher Priest and drawn by Carlo Pagulayan and Jason Paz.

The new Superman mini-series, Superman: Lost written by the extraordinary Christopher Priest and drawn by Carlo Pagulayan and Jason Paz, sees a Superman stranded across the cosmos for twenty years, before returning home to Metropolis as if minutes had passed. And we have seen Superman trying to cope after such a long absence, as well as what he got up to. And there are things he is clearly not saying. Spoilers ahead. The final scene of Superman Lost #4 saw Superman encounter a Green Lantern.

The same Green Lantern as seen on the cover to Superman: Lost #5.

Superman: Lost #5 is out tomorrow, but DC Comics has not released a preview of it. That is, of course, where Bleeding Cool comes in.

The ciomic, jumping up and down the timeline, takes us three years into his absence, he has met this Green Lantern, but one who is so far away from Oa that she doesn't even know that she is a Green Lantern.

Here name is Hope, or as close as you get to it, the very thing the shield symbol on his chest is meant to translate into, in Kryptonian. It all feels like fate.

And an intimacy between them is suggested as having developed. Superman doesn't always need his X-Ray vision, it seems. Superman Lost #5 is published on Tuesday. And two months until issue 6… a long time to ponder.

Action Comics #761 from 1999 by Joe Kelly, German Garcia, Joe Rubinstein and Glenn Whitmore went further, a thousand years spent with Superman fighting alongside Wonder Woman.

A thousand years before something comes close…

With Superman thoroughly tempted but holding strong. All very Garden of Eden, isn't it? And even as Superman begins to forget Lois over time.

A thousand years all told. Until the final battle. With the belief that, whoever Lois was, she is long gone.

And it's all down to Superman to "Resist Temptation", apparently Wonder Woman doesn't have any such dilemma:

Or maybe pick up Tom King and Joelle Jones's Batman #39 and #40. With an unending battle against the hordes in another dimension trying to make it into this reality, with Batman and Wonder Woman stepping in to help out. Superman was explicitly cut out because of his relatively poor fighting ability.

As time passed slowly, many hundreds of years spent fighting without ageing… at which time some things start to slip.



Though in Batman #39… it only took about ten years. Thereabouts.

This time both hold out…

This Superman may not have needed quite as much time…

SUPERMAN LOST #5 (OF 10)

(W) Christopher Priest (A/CA) Carlo Pagulayan, Jason Paz

At a loss to close the widening gap between herself and Superman, Lois turns to Wonder Woman for help. Clark Kent, attempting to reenter his life at the Daily Planet, is haunted by the dire consequences of his attempts to defend his second adopted planet from invasion.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 07/11/2023 SUPERMAN LOST #6 (OF 10)

(W) Christopher Priest (A/CA) Carlo Pagulayan, Jason Paz

Leaving for a mission in deep space with the Justice League, Superman's apparent PTSD threatens to compromise their mission. He is haunted by the memory of time running out before the sun of his second adopted world turns red and ultimately goes supernova, all while discovering the elites of the planet have been secretly developing an escape plan that will not include the impoverished underclass. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 9/12/2023

