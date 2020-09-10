Superman Remembers Lana Lang Was Superwoman, Not That Lois Lane Died?

In Superman #25, Clark Kent meets up with Lana Lang, now at the Daily Star, and they talk – and remember – stuff. All the time the Synmar have been watching, plotting and preparing. But Brian Bendis also takes the chance to clarify what Superman remembers – and what he doesn't.

At one point, there were two Supermen and two Lois Lanes in the DC Universe, one from a Convergence world before the New 52, with their son Jonathan Kent,.one from afterwards. The New 52 Lois Lane became Superwoman, died, and gave her powers to Lana Lang. This followed Clark Kent also dying. At a later point the memories and lives of both Lois Lanes and Supermen merged with the pre-52 Clark and Lois, though what they remembered was a bit up in the air? Did Lois remember her recent boyfriend Jonathan Carroll? Did Clark Kent remember he'd been in a relationship with Wonder Woman all the time he was snow meant to be married to Lois and raising his son?

This week's Superman #25 establishes a few pieces of reality. Superman remembers the Geoff Johns/Jim Lee version of the Justice League, with no underwear. But no knowledge if he remembers what he got up to with Wonder Woman during that time.

But also that Lana Lang was Superwoman. Though no indication that Lois Lane was dead at this time. Or at least one of her.

Especially given the questions he is asked…

Ivan Reis draws a fun Superman staring off into long-distance face, doesn't he? He totally knows…

Shame she didn't get mind-reading powers at the same time. Or did she?

SUPERMAN #25

DC COMICS

JUL200436

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A/CA) Kevin Maguire

NEW VILLAIN ALERT: INTRODUCING SYNMAR! A colossal new threat to Superman, the planet Earth, and the DC Universe arrives on the scene in this special issue! The unique warrior called Synmar was created to represent an entire alien race. He's trained his entire life – but for what purpose? As the antithesis of everything Superman stands for, Synmar launches his aggression toward Earth – to destroy the Man of Steel and every being on the planet! This is what Superman was born to protect us from!In Shops: Sep 09, 2020 SRP: $5.99

