The Synmar Have Been Watching All Along – Superman #25 (Spoilers)

HG Wells War Of The Worlds famously begins "No one would have believed in the last years of the nineteenth century that this world was being watched keenly and closely by intelligences greater than man's and yet as mortal as his own; that as men busied themselves about their various concerns they were scrutinised and studied, perhaps almost as narrowly as a man with a microscope might scrutinise the transient creatures that swarm and multiply in a drop of water. With infinite complacency men went to and fro over this globe about their little affairs, serene in their assurance of their empire over matter."

In recent issues of Brian Bendis, Ivan Reis and Joe Prado's Superman, we have seen Superman get a little too big for his spandex. Stepping forward to rep[resent Earth in the fledgeling United Federation Of Planets, and getting nicknamed King Of The Earth at home, while also revealing his secret identity to the world.

With the reaction of The Daily Star and Bethany Snow being pretty much what you might expect.

And asking the big question.

Nations are okay with this. And have given Clark a new title. No, not King Of The World…

… but 'sanctioned intergalactic representational authority'. In Action Comics #1024 byBrian Michael Bendis and John Romita Jr, one of Superman's friends… well it doesn't go well for them. And there are all sorts of Authority-issues at play.

Including a massive invasion of privacy of the entire city, everything they are doing…

…and everything they are saying. Well, today's Superman #25 looks at the Superman problem from a very different angle, another previously unknown species, The Synmar, who have been monitoring this problem since Day One of the destruction of Krypton, and the evacuation of one small child to Earth. Just like HG Wells' Martians…

And working out that a Kryptonian living under a yellow sun would be a light-god. Repeatedly and with emphasis -m and that there may be more of him.

Before watching him and realising that he does very little to leverage his power on Earth. Just fights crime, helps with earthquakes and maintains the status quo. But just in case…

….making sure they have one of their own trained in a similar fashion. Conflict to come? What will happen when they learn Superman is King Of Earth and has a son? Could we be getting a very different War Of The Worlds?

Superman #25 published from today from DC Comics. I bought mine from Piranha Comics in Kingston-Upon-Thames. Piranha Comics is a small south London comic store chain with a small south-east store in Kingston-Upon Thames's market centre, which runs Magic The Gathering nights on Fridays, and a larger south-west store in Bromley, which also runs Magic nights and has an extensive back issue collection and online store. If you are in the neighbourhood, check them out.