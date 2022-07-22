Superman: Space Age #1 Preview: Bye Bye Planet Earth

Mike Allred draws Superman in this preview of Superman: Space Age #1. Also, the Earth is gonna go the way of Krypton. Check out the preview below.

SUPERMAN: SPACE AGE #1

DC Comics

0522DC043

0522DC044 – Superman: Space Age #1 Steve Rude Cover – $9.99

(W) Mark Russell (A/CA) Mike Allred

Meet Clark Kent, a young reporter who just learned that the world will soon come to an end (Crisis on Infinite Earths) and there is nothing he can do to save it. Sounds like a job for his alter ego…Superman! After years of standing idle, the young man from Krypton defies the wishes of his fathers to come out to the world as the first superhero of the Space Age. As each decade passes and each new danger emerges, he wonders if this is the one that will kill him and everyone he loves. Superman realizes that even good intentions are not without their backlash as the world around him transforms into a place as determined to destroy itself as he is to save it. Uniting the critically acclaimed writer Mark Russell (One-Star Squadron, The Flintstones) and Eisner-winner Mike Allred (Silver Surfer, Bowie: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams) for the first time, this series promises fans an unforgettable journey through U.S. history and culture starring our beloved characters.

In Shops: 7/26/2022

SRP: $9.99

