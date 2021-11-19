Supermassive & Destro On Next Week's Diamond Previews Cover

Diamond Previews time. Or is it? Apparently, the FTP site that comics publishers use to upload their images to Diamond Comic Distributors for Previewsworld is what's down and why there are a lot of missing images and solicitations today. But Bleeding Cool is doing its best as ever on a Diamond Day like today. And we have a look ahead to next week's Previews catalogue – including what's on the front and back.

The front cover of Previews features Diamond Select Toys' G.I. Joe: Destro Legends in 3-Dimensions 1/2-Scale Bust, "International arms dealer and fan-favorite villain Destro is the next G.I. Joe character to join Diamond Select Toys' Legends in 3-Dimensions half-scale bust line", while the back has the Image Comics' Supermassive One-Shot kicking off the bog Image Comics superhero shared universe of 2022, "Image Comics' new super-hero universe expands beyond Radiant Black this February with the Supermassive one-shot, featuring the debuts of Rogue Sun, Inferno Girl, and Red."

On the Previews catalogue spine, "Based on Hoang Nguyen and Paul Gardner's Carbon Grey, Magnetic Press and West End Games have teamed up for Carbon Grey: The Role-Playing Game, available in a Core Rulebook and Deluxe Boxed Set. And on the Customer Order Form, "It's Morphin' time as the Blue, Green, and Pink Rangers, plus robot Alpha 5, make their Minimates debut in Diamond Select Toys' Power Rangers Series 1 Box Set".

Here are the gems of the month:

BOOM! Studios' All-New Firefly #1

Dark Horse Comics' Manor Black: Fire in the Blood #1 and Norse Mythology III #1

Dynamite Entertainment's Draculina #1

IDW Publishing's Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons: Meeseeks One-Shot and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #5

Image Comics' New Masters #1, Rogue Sun and Step by Bloody Step #1

Marvel Comics' Ghost Rider #1

PREVIEWS takes a look at some of the blockbuster books and products coming out in the months ahead. Image Comics debuts the remarkable silent fantasy Step by Bloody Step from Si Spurrier, Matías Bergara, and Matheus Lopes, about the journey of a child and her giant, armored guardian across a fantastic world. Plus, BOOM! Studios returns to Joss Whedon's Firefly in All-New Firefly, set in the future of the beloved sci-fi series; Dark Horse Comics publishes an original graphic novel based on The Witcher, A Grain of Truth; Deadpool goes to Japan in VIZ Media's new manga, Deadpool Samurai; Renegade Game Studios recruits you for Morphin' action with the Power Rangers Role-Playing Game; and many more products coming you will look forward to in February and beyond.

On the catalog's flip side, PREVIEWS looks at some upcoming toy projects that will have fans excited this spring and summer. Video games fans, not to mention fans of classic animation, will love 1000 Toys' PREVIEWS exclusive Cuphead and Mugman vinyl figures, based on the fan-favorite Cupman vide game. Beast Kingdom visits Townsville with their Powerpuff Girls D-Stage 6-Inch Statues, Super7 ponders the mysteries of human existence with the official-licensed 2001: A Space Odyssey ULTIMATES! action figures, based on Stanley Kubrick's groundbreaking film; and Good Smile asks if you've ever danced with the devil in the pale moonlight with the Batman Nendoroids, based on Tim Burton's 1989 film, of Batman and The Joker. These and other exciting toys will be coming your way this year and next.