Surprise! Grant Morrison & Gerard Way Anthrax OGN Out on Wednesday

The release of the new Anthrax: Among The Living anthology graphic novel from Z2 Comics will be in bookstores and sent out directly to customers next month for the 6th of July – but copies of a limited version will be available in the direct market of comic book stores this Wednesday, earlier than planned. "I grew up with Marvel and DC, they were part of my life from the time I was four or five years old," said Anthrax's Charlie Benante. "My mom worked at Primrose Bakery on Tremont Ave. in New York, and when I'd go to work with her, I'd sit in the back with the bakers. I'd read and draw the superheroes from the comics she would buy for me from this little shop just a couple of doors down. I've loved everything about comic books and the neighborhood comic book shops ever since."

An anthology narrated by longtime mascot "The Not Man" newly designed by Greg Nicotero, written by Jimmy Palmiotti and illustrated by Nelson; Anthrax: mong the Living unites bandmembers Joey Belladonna, Frank Bello, Charlie Benante, and Scott Ian, with writers, artists, and other rock legends in a tribute to their landmark 1987 album, featuring covers by JG Jones, Eric Powell, and a preorder variant from Charlie Benante. Additional interior art and chapter breaks by Sawblade, Brian Ewing, and Josh Bernstein. Scott Ian will contribute an original story inspired by the fan favorite anthem "I Am the Law," featuring the Judge Dredd, in partnership with 2000 AD. This will make official the decades long connection between the character and the band, drawn by longtime Dredd artist Chris Weston.