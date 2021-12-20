Susan Sarandon Stars in New Marvel Black Widow Podcast on Sirius XM

Susan Sarandon will star in a new Marvel podcast on Sirius XM, Marvel's Wasterlanders: Black Widow. Sarandon will voice Helen Black, with other cast members including Eva Amurri, Nate Corddry, Amber Gray, Melissa Gilbert, Chasten Harmon, Michael Imperioli, and Justin Kirk. The podcast, directed by Timothy Busfield with sound design and music by Daniel Brunelle premieres on January 10th and follows two previous Wastelanders podcasts, Marvel's Wastenalanders: Star-Lord and Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye, all set in the post-apocalyptic Wasteland universe, which is an exciting Marvel universe where all the heroes are old as hell.

Here's the synopsis:

The story begins almost 30 years after The Day the Villains Won (aka V-Day), when Helen Black arrives at her new apartment in The Onar, a 161-story apartment complex in what used to be Midtown Manhattan. Owned and operated by S.H.I.E.L.D., The Onar has become the very embodiment of the dystopic wealth and inequality that's engulfed New York City ever since V-Day. A collection of uber-rich families – including the media magnate Burge family – occupy the opulent penthouses in the DecaDomes, The Onar's highest ten stories. Helen Black's apartment is located in the much more humble "100 Block". When her nosy neighbor Dr. Brian Mizuno asks Helen (through the paper-thin walls) what brought her here, she cryptically alludes to "problems with an ex…". On the same day that Helen moves into her apartment, Lisa Cartwright reports for her first day as a Junior Residential Security Analyst for Panopticog Solutions, a private security company hired by S.H.I.E.L.D. to monitor the residents of The Onar (without their knowledge or consent). Lisa is assigned to surveil Helen's corner of The 100 Block, and quickly discovers that Helen Black is not at all who she says she is.

Now, we know what you're all thinking. That sounds great and all, but what does Marvel Director of Audio Jill Du Boff have to say about it? Everybody is always wondering what Jill has to say, and today is your lucky day because it just so happens she has a quote in the press release. What a coincidence!

Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow is a mysterious, fun, and wild ride! Whether you're a fan of Black Widow, or just a fan of the all-star cast, you're going to want to binge this series. The creative team, writer Alex Delyle, and director Timothy Busfield have really pulled out all the stops on this show and the immersive world they built will have you wondering, who is the Black Widow?

Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow launches on January 10th on the Sirius XM app and Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts. It will be out on other, inferior podcast apps the week after.