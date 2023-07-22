Posted in: Comics, Current News, san diego comic con | Tagged: diamond, san diego, sdcc, ups

Swag (And New UPS Rates) from Diamond Comics' SDCC Retailer Lunch

At the Diamond Retailer Lunch yesterday, Diamond Comic Distributors announced the following changes to their current model. The one that has seen Marvel, DC, Image, IDW and Dark Horse seek other distribution arrangements with Lunar and Penguin Random House. With UPS strikes about to hit, Diamond was keen to a) emphasise that they had negotiated to reduce UPS shipping rates and b) find alternatives to UPS.

Right now, there is a distribution battle going on, where retailers are choosing where to play their orders directly through Lunar or PRH, or use Diamond as a sub distributor for certain titles. It should be cheaper for retailers to go with other distributors, but Diamond can increase economies of scale and simplify the overall ordering process if you stick with Diamond. But as more and more publishers go elsewhere, the economies of scale become less attractive. Especially where on one side PRH offers free shipping, and Lunar offers much more secure shipping. Here are Diamond's promises and plans:

Freight and logistics

New agreements with UPS and other shipping companies

As of July 1, we have been able to reduce UPS Ground charges on print products by 40%

We continue to develop alternatives to UPS for packages that may be more affordably shipped via other shippers

Small boxes and boxes that use dimensional weight

We know that smaller / lighter boxes shipped via UPS are the least cost- efficient if shipping on their own We have integrated the USPS into our software systems for smaller packages or packages where dimensional weights result in outsized freight charges from UPS, and that is now in testing

Other Efficient Tools and Processes

We continue to develop and refine tools and processes that help retailers manage their stores efficiently

ComicSuite, Pullbox, and the Shopify Generator allow retailers to manage subscriptions and inventory in their stores and online

ACH COD and AutoPay are in testing and will be available to retailers soon

Qualifying retailers who pay via COD will be able to use ACH payments to automatically pay via their bank and eliminate the COD fee for each shipment

Retailers with net terms will be able to opt in and have invoices automatically paid via their bank

And after all that, as well as Marvel Comics dropping a number of reveals, some of which have remained exclusive to that lunch, retailers were able to pick up some exclusive or limited edition samples from the vendors, a number of pieces seem destined to hit eBay very shortly.

