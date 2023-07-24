Posted in: Comics, Top Cow | Tagged: Arish Akanda, Mohsen Ashraf, science fiction, syphon, Thomas Hedglen.

Syphon Volume 2 Confirmed To Be Published By Top Cow

Ringo Award-winning comic Syphon Vol. 2 by Mohsen Ashraf, co-writer Arish Akanda and new artist Thomas Hedglen is coming from Top Cow.

Syphon, the supernatural noir comic, and 2022 Ringo Award Winner, is releasing its second volume with Top Cow Productions this November. Creator and writer Mohsen Ashraf continues the series in a new four-issue story, joined by co-writer Arish Akanda and new artist Thomas Hedglen.

Syphon Volume 2 follows "supernatural empath" Sylas, wielder of an ancient power to sense and siphon away pain from others, as he struggles to navigate his purpose and the moral ambiguity of his newfound power. He is joined by Livia, a scientist and trauma researcher exploring the fringe of the Syphon-verse. The series unveils new characters and settings, including a Syphon temple lost in the Amazon – brimming with deep lore of the power – and a long-forgotten threat reawakened. Ashraf describes Volume II as a "Temple of Doom-style psychedelic thriller delving into the depths of mental health."

"I'm very excited to continue the story of Sylas and Livia in Syphon Volume II. We're able to explore more of the power, get deeper with the main characters, and start to ask the tough questions: What is the purpose of pain? What is the right way to heal from it? Is there a right way at all?" Ashraf says of his latest volume.

"I'm a big fan of grounded supernatural, and Syphon has a fresh take on empaths. Volume 2 takes things to a whole new level. I dig it. Already looking forward to Volume 3 and beyond." Top Cow President Matt Hawkins adds.

Co-writer Arish Akanda shares, "In 1996, I picked up the first issue of The Darkness from Top Cow and was immediately hooked. Almost 30 years later, to be able to work on Syphon – a story of empathy and the ethics of having the power to manipulate emotion – for the very same publisher…absolutely serendipitous."

Syphon Volume 1 earned critical acclaim for its dazzling illustrations and colors that blended moody neon overtones with an otherworldly atmosphere. The series was nominated for three Ringo Awards in 2022, including Best Series and Best Artist, and was awarded Favorite Hero.

"I'm so honored to be working with Top Cow to deliver a bracing and dynamic vision in this second volume," remarks artist Thomas Hedglen.

Syphon Volume 2, #1

WRITERS: Mohsen Ashraf & Arish Akanda

ARTIST: Thomas Hedglen

INKER: Mostafa Moussa

COLORIST: John Kalisz

LETTERER: Troy Peteri

After defeating Antonio, Sylas struggles to navigate life, love, and the moral ambiguity of his newfound power. His physical and emotional limits are tested as he pushes the boundaries of his abilities. As his powers grow so do the consequences of his actions, leading him to face a monster of his own making.

NOVEMBER 15 / 32 PAGES / FC / T Plus / $3.99

GENRE: Supernatural, Noir, Horror

Syphon Volume 2 #1 Cover A by Jeff Edwards, Cover B by Josh George, and Cover C by Thomas Hedglen will be in comic shops on November 15th, 2023 and also available for purchase on digital platforms, including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and Google Play. It joins Top Cow's ever-expanding catalogue of new titles.

