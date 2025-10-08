Posted in: Comics | Tagged: new york comic con, SHP, Tales From Erotech

Tales From Erotech Is Too Hot For Bookstores, Will Be Comic Shops Only

Earlier this year, SHP launched a Kickstarter campaign for Tales from Ero-Tech, which features multiple creators in a humorous erotic comics anthology, based on the indie film Technical Support, starring Courtney Pauroso, Davey Johnson and Aparna Nancherla.

Subheaded "A NSFW Indie Anthology with Sex Robots", it seems that the comic book series, aside from its Kickstarter backers, will be exclusive to the direct market of comic book stores. SHP Publisher and creator Shawn Hainsworth says "I've been thrilled with the response we've received from creators and retailers alike. The story for EroTech, a workplace comedy about a Silicon Valley startup that makes sex robots, grew out of my experiences working as a software engineer. I started to think about what it would be like to actually build and debug a working sex robot. We've had so much fun working on EroTech, we thought it would be great to get a bunch of talented indie creators to explode the premise into short stories of different styles and genres. The results have been amazing. I think the timing is right for this anthology. We are seeing humorous erotic comics reach an enthusiastic audience in modern comics, and I am excited to see Erotech find a place on shelves alongside classics like Harvey Kurtzman's Little Annie Fanny, Larry Welz's Cherry, and of course, Tim Seeley's new Moneyshot series!"

The core EroTech series tells the story of Samantha Jenkins, new Silicon Valley CEO, trying to rally her team of misfit engineers and out-of-touch managers to release the new Model 6000 on time. Testing is going well, but there's still a few bugs to work out…The first issue is set to arrive in stores just two weeks before the anthology on 11/19 with a special variant by comics legend Howard Chaykin, giving retailers an opportunity to use the first issue as a sales tool for the anthology ahead of its release on 12/10.

Tales from EroTech Vol. 1 is a comics anthology that explores the world of sex, technology, and humanity and features the work of some of today's most amazing indie artists, the anthology presents a wide range of new stories, from a darkly prophetic vision of sex robots as weapons of war, to the perils of playing in the lost and found, to the benefits of robots as relationship counselors. It also contains the first sequential comic book work of Something Is Killing The Children cover artist Alan Flops.

Tales From EroTech is available exclusively through Lunar Distribution's Massive Indies program, with orders closing on 27th of October, for release in December. The main EroTech series will debut at your local comic shop on the 19th of November.

TALES FROM EROTECH TP VOL 01 (MR)

(W) Chloe Brailsford, Darin S. Cape, Flops!, Katie Mansfield, Brian McCray, Garrett Young (A) Various (CA) Geoffrey Krawczyk

SHP Comics presents top-tier indie creators stripping down love in the digital age—raw, carnal, and unfiltered. The stories in this provocative anthology fuse lust, obsession and desire into unforgettable visions of cybersex—by turns seductive, intimate, and terrifying. Horror, humor, and XXX erotica collide in a shameless exploration of identity, longing and obsessive impulses. Turn on, strap in, and surrender because it's going to get messy. Retail: $24.99 12/10/2025

(W) Darin S. Cape (A/CA) Geoffrey Krawczyk

SHP Presents: EroTech #1. Bad bosses, crazy co-workers, and sex robots. What could go wrong? EroTech is the story of Samantha Jenkins, new Silicon Valley CEO, trying to rally her team of misfit engineers and out-of-touch managers to release the new Model 6000 on time. Testing is going well, but there's still a few bugs to work out… Includes the first installment of "AI Joe", a new feature from indie comics legend, Dean Haspiel! $5.99 11/19/2025

