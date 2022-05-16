Talking to Joyce Chin About a New Chris Claremont Project at Lake Como

I got to talk to Joyce Chin at Lake Como Comic Art Festival this weekend after a piece about her returned artwork from Todd McFarlane went a little viral online. It was probably the first work of hers I specifically recall as well, though I would later become much more familiar with her Vampirella work, and as a common convention guest. I returned myself to her booth, far faster than Todd did her art, next to her husband Arthur Adams' booth, to talk about another project she is working on, this time with Chris "X-Men" Claremont. No name is given yet, and they also don't have a publisher yet either, but it's a tale of teenage mythological gods in the Greek and Roman styles – very apposite for this festival. And we have a little video of her talking about the show, what it means to her and also the pages she is showing off at Lake Como.

Here are a few pages screenshotted from the above video to pore over, and wonder where they may go and who may publish them. Something Chin and Claremont are also wondering too. But certainly, the idea of a teenage gods book in the manner of the X-Men might appeal to someone, right? There is a provenance there that could be explored by the right publisher.

The Lake Comic Comic Art Festival is a comic book convention that takes place in Villa Erba, Cernobbio, Como in Italy every year (pandemic allowing). It focuses on big-name comic book artists from the USA< the UK and mainland Europe, and attracts fans, collectors and dealers with a cap on attendance and a relatively high price. This affords greater access to creators, and for creators to maximise their earnings, all in the incredibly attractive scenery, culture, history, art and architecture of Lake Como.