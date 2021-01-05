Tapas Launches 5 New Fantasy Action Comics Series

Tapas is kicking off the new year with the launch of five new Action Fantasy series. The prologues of the four series dropped. The series is 'Wait for Free' with new episodes available each week for free in the library tab of the app, or readers can unlock episodes using Ink.

Tapas Action Fantasy Month officially began on New Year's day with the return of season three of the #1 smash hit Tapas Original webcomic, The Beginning After the End (7M views and 168k subscribers) – based on the same-titled original novel, The Beginning After the End (8.9M views, 81.9k subscribers) by TurtleMe.

"The Beginning After the End is a magical tale of reincarnation in a different time and place. Imagine waking up to your birth with the knowledge you are King Grey – with unrivaled strength, wealth, and prestige in a world governed by martial ability. But beneath the glamorous exterior of a powerful king lurks the shell of man, devoid of purpose and will. Reincarnated into a new world filled with magic and monsters, the king has a second chance to relive his life. Correcting the mistakes of his past will not be his only challenge, however. Underneath the peace and prosperity of the new world is an undercurrent threatening to destroy everything he has worked for, questioning his role and reason for being born again."

**Updates every Friday

Descent of the Demon Master – January 5, 2021

"Jinho Kang used to be an average teenager before an accident took away his family and his ability to walk. After reincarnating in medieval China, he becomes the demon master known as the Crimson Emperor. When his life is tragically cut short, he wakes up back in his previous life, before the accident, AND with his powers and martial arts prowess intact. All Jinho wants is to live a normal life, but he soon realizes that monsters exist even in the modern world, and only he can stop them."

**Updates every day (new, free episode daily)

The Legendary Moonlight Sculptor – January 12, 2021

"Hyun's what some may call resourceful, thrifty, or, um, stingy. Whatever you call him, he's also dedicated—he grinded night-and-day to get a top-tier character. But once he sold it, every last cent was taken away by loan sharks. In the new VR MMO Royal Road, he's committed to making it big for himself and his family. He knows that he should absolutely NEVER be one of those weak and poor sculptors, so what's he going to do when he accidentally becomes the Legendary Moonlight Sculptor?"

**Updates every day (new, free episode daily – excludes latest 16 episodes)

The Archmage Returns After 4000 Years – January 19, 2021

"Lucas Trowman was the greatest archmage in history until he was condemned by Demigod to spend eternity losing his mind. But 4,000 years later, he's thrust back into this world, into the body of Frei Blake, the weakest, most un-talented student at the prestigious Westroad Academy for mages. After all this time, the world of magic has barely progressed. Could this be the work of Demigod? Determined to find out, Lucas seeks to reach the highest levels of power once again and get his revenge."

**Updates every day (new, free episode daily)

Second Life Ranker – January 30, 2021

"Yeonwoo's brother disappeared years ago, and he's devastated to learn of his death. As he copes with his loss, he's given a pocket watch and learns there's more to his brother's death: he was betrayed while competing in the Tower of the Sun God. Now it's Yeonwoo's turn to use the knowledge his brother left behind. Can Yeonwoo (call sign: Cain) navigate that world and gain enough power and experience to reach the top of the tower, defeating his brother's enemies and all those who stand in his way?

**Updates every day (new, free episode daily)