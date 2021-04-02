Tapas Media: A Digital Comics Primer for New Readers

Tapas Media offers a huge selection of webcomics that can be read on their website via their iOS and Android apps. For a new reader, it can be quite overwhelming. Fear not! Tapas' own Kim Estlund has offered a primer for new readers to sample their most popular series:

Let's start at the top with our #1 Action Fantasy series, The Beginning After the End, which is not only a hit webcomic but is based on the same-titled Tapas original novel by TurtleMe. The series has more than 8.7M views/reads, and the novel is north of 11M views/reads. The Beginning After the End is a magical tale of reincarnation – imagine waking up to your birth with the knowledge you are King Grey – with unrivaled strength, wealth, and prestige in a world governed by martial ability – but you land in modern times!

If you are into supes…another of my favorites is Fangs, by the acclaimed creator of Sarah's Scribbles, Sarah Andersen's smash hit webcomic with almost 40M views/reads is also a New York Times bestseller – the cheeky tale of love between a werewolf and vampire! Sarah is currently finishing her next two books. Enjoy the Fangs trailer.

Then there's the runaway YA hit, Magical Boy by The Kao, which is coming to print via Scholastic on November 2 and is already #131 preorder on Amazon – not bad for a first-time author/creator! Magical Boy has 4.5M views/reads and is the heartwarming story of a transgender teen who is navigating coming out to his parents while dealing with the fact that he's inherited the family responsibility of being a "Magical Girl" – you should read this now!

Another favorite of mine is the coming of age story of Jamie with 9.7M views; this LGBTQ story follows a hopeless romantic in love for the first time with Aiden.

Gaming fans will love reading Studio Tapas Originals DPS! Only and The Last Blade by one of our very own editors, adapted from the SNK game, The Last Blade, catch up now as season 2 just launched this week! And for those who are superhero fans, come join the Hero Academy at Villains.

We also have the digital version of the Boom! Graphic novel Heavy Vinyl by Carly Usdin – indie record store nerd by day, teen vigilante at night!

From the Tapastry 'community' side, you will discover the beautiful art of The Little Trashmaid and the daily attempts to get through the day unscathed chronicled in Cassandra Comics – 65M views could mean you are missing some hilarious gems!

Then we have a smattering of wonderfully delicious translated titles, including my current favorite series – 50 Tea Recipes from the Duchess – with more than 1.1M views (trailer) this is the addicting tale of a pushover office worker who awakens as Chloé, a Duchess in another time who wins the favor of new friends and the interest of her husband as she spills the tea!

Or there's My Fair Footman – with 2.2M views, you could be missing out on this manga-take on the Twelfth Night, meet Avery, the Earl of Baenbowie's footman…and how about the smash hit on both ends of the globe – A Business Proposal with 4.1M views/reads just wrapped and we are suffering from withdrawals for Miss Ha-ri's office adventures!

Once you are addicted, check out Villains Are Destined to Die already at 1.6M views at 57 episodes and What's Wrong with You, Duke? – currently at 2.7M views.