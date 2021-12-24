Task Force Z #3 Preview: A Christmas Miracle

'Twas the night before Christmas, and all through Bleeding Cool, not a creature was stirring, except for one fool. Clickbait headlines were posted on the website with care, in hopes outraged readers soon would be there. Though it was Christmas, and there would be no news, alas there's no shortage of comic previews. Low effort articles, themselves do not write, and so Santa Jude Terror must work through the night. Welcome to Friday Night Previews, Christmas Eve edition. Like Santa in his sleigh, we're bringing you previews of all the Marvel and DC comics out next week, bolstered with clickbait headlines and just enough text here in this paragraph to ensure the articles meet the most rigorous SEO standards. In this preview of Task Force Z #3, Deadshot has been given the greatest Christmas gift of all, but he's pretty damn ungrateful about it. Check out the preview below.

TASK FORCE Z #3

DC Comics

1021DC149

1021DC150 – TASK FORCE Z #3 CVR B RODOLFO MIGLIARI CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Eddy Barrows, Eber Ferreira

There's no rest for the wicked! Especially if you're Floyd Lawton, a.k.a. Deadshot. He thought the mission that killed him would be his last, but now he's been recruited into Task Force Z. But Deadshot's never liked playing by anyone's rules…and Red Hood and his would-be team are going to learn that the hard way!

In Shops: 12/28/2021

SRP: $3.99

