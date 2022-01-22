Task Force Z #4 Preview: That's Gratitude For Ya
Welcome to Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." Who could possibly object to trusting a man named "Two-Face?" Red Hood in this preview of Task Force Z #4, that's who. Check out the preview below.
TASK FORCE Z #4
DC Comics
1121DC095
1121DC096 – TASK FORCE Z #4 CVR B RILEY ROSSMO CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
1121DC097 – TASK FORCE Z #4 CVR C DAN MORA PEACEMAKER CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Eddy Barrows, Eber Ferreira
There's no way that Red Hood's team of zombie villains would ever turn on him. I mean, that's just math. There's no chance at all that trying to control a team that literally has zombie Bane on it will work out badly. So just stop it, don't even think that way…and even if that were the case, there's no way Mr. Freeze would return to kill everyone either, right?
In Shops: 1/25/2022
SRP: $3.99
