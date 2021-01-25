Ted Sikora's Bloom Returns to Diamond From Hero Tomorrow Comics

Realtively new comic book publisher Hero Tomorrow Comics was meant to launch its latest comic book, Bloom, by Ted Sikora and Butch K. Mapa, in June. But then stuff happened. And Hero Tomorrow comics publisher Ted Sikora, creator of the non-DC Punchline character, talked about distributing comic books away from Diamond Comic Distributor in favour of direct-to-customer crowdfunding. It was rather fashionable at the time. Everyone seemed to be doing it.

But in April 2021, Hero Tomorrow comics returns to Diamond's Previews catalogue and has his new series Bloom rescheduled for that month. Just Bloom for now, of course. Here's the solicitation for the comic, as well as all three covers, about a comic book creator at the end of the sixties, who meets the inspiration for his new comic book character, with a rather explosive and colourful personality, and set within Ted Sikura's wider Hero Tomorrow Comics Universe.

BLOOM #1 (OF 4) CVR A DAZO (RES)

HERO TOMORROW COMICS

FEB211348

(W) Sikora, Ted (A) Butch K. Mapa (CA) Bong Dazo

The year is 1969. Ramsey is an aspiring comic book artist who is trying to find inspiration for his femme fatale. When he meets wild dancer, Regina, at a street fair he invites her into the woods for a character photoshoot where she begins to "break on through to the OTHER side." Witness the psycho-delic origin of the most powerful character in the Hero Tomorrow Comics universe. A mind-bending four-issue journey to reshape your reality! In Shops: Apr 07, 2021 SRP: $3.99

BLOOM #1 (OF 4) CVR B GALLEGO COVER (RES)

BLOOM #1 (OF 4) CVR C HADIWIDJAJA 5 COPY FREE INCV CVR

The final cover is available free to retailers who order five copies between the other two.