Teen Titans Academy #11 Preview: School Board Meetings Out of Control

Welcome to Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." Debate over Coronavirus prevention measures have gotten heated lately, but in this preview of Teen Titans Academy #11, the titular Titans are accused of wanting to kill a student. Check out the preview below.

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #11

DC Comics

1121DC099

1121DC100 – TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #11 CVR B FICO OSSIO CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Tim Sheridan (A) Mike Norton (CA) Rafa Sandoval

Dane, a.k.a. Nevermore, came to the academy to become a hero, but circumstance and fate are leading him down a much darker path. To understand their future, the Titans must look into the complicated past of their most mysterious student—and unearth truths that may leave them with an impossible choice.

In Shops: 1/25/2022

SRP: $3.99

