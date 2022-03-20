Teen Titans Academy #13 Preview: Raven's Choice

Raven has an "impossible choice" to make in this preview of Teen Titans Academy #13, which might mean in this issue a Titan… WILL DIE!!! Or maybe two? Beast Boy and Cyborg aren't looking so good. Besides, this series is ending soon. If DC can kill off the Justice League, why not the Titans as well? Check out the preview below.

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #13

DC Comics

0122DC072

0122DC073 – Teen Titans Academy #13 Pamela Hoogeboom Cover – $4.99

(W) Robbie Thompson, Dennis Hopeless (A) Mike Norton (CA) Rafa Sandoval

Caught between the Suicide Squad and the Crime Syndicate, the Teen Titans fight to free the missing academy student from Amanda Waller. With time ticking away towards when the Titans must return home or risk being stuck on Earth-3 forever, the team faces an impossible choice.

In Shops: 3/22/2022

SRP: $3.99

