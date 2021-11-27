Teen Titans Academy #8 Preview: Wally West Ruins Everything

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #8

DC Comics

0821DC150

0821DC151 – TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #8 CVR B PHILIP TAN CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Tim Sheridan (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

It's Halloween at the Academy! That means homecoming is fast approaching! With the freshmen excited about getting in touch with their spooky sides, the faculty, again, grapples with the scary threat posed by their rogue student, the mysterious Red X. Luckily, this time, the Titans have help from some old friends who have, at long last, come home…

In Shops: 11/30/2021

SRP: $3.99

