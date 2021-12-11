Teen Titans Academy #9 Preview: Wally West Redeemed?! Again?!

Friday night is upon us once again, and that means it's time for another round of Friday Night Previews, the Bleeding Cool feature where we goose our article quota by auto-generating these mostly complete previews articles and then finish them off with a clickbait headline and a sentence or two of SEO-keyword-rich snarky commentary to ensure that these previews of Marvel and DC comics rank highly in your search results. Just like mom used to make them! In this preview of Teen Titans Academy #9, Wally West learns that the man he sort of murdered is alive again. Don't look so surprised, Wally. It's comics. Check out the preview below.

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #9

DC Comics

0921DC179

0921DC180 – TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #9 CVR B PHILIP TAN CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Tim Sheridan (A) Mike Norton (CA) Rafa Sandoval

Homecoming continues! Homecoming is a time for reunion and reflection, and the shocking news that Roy is alive has left the Titans—and the Flash—with plenty to reflect upon. As old wounds are ripped open, the Academy's very existence is called into question, leaving the futures of its vulnerable young students up in the air and exposing them to the fury of an old foe out for vengeance!

In Shops: 12/14/2021

SRP: $3.99

