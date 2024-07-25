Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: Alan Moore, naruto, October 2024, tmnt

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles X Naruto #1 in IDW October 2024 Solicits

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles X Naruto #1 in IDW October 2024 Solicits as well as Alan Moore's Moon And Serpent Bumper Book Of Magic

IDW is presenting a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover comic with Naruto in their October 2024 solicits and solicitations by Caleb Goellner and Hendry Prasetya. As well as the final Alan Moore graphic novel, or graphic grimoire, with Steve Moore, Kevin O'Neill, John Coulthart, Steve Parkhouse, Rick Veitch, Melinda Gebbie, and Ben Wickey. twenty years in the making, The Moon And Serpent Bumper Book Of Magic. The launch of The Exorcism At 1600 Penn #1 by Hannah Rose May and Vanesa Del Rey. And the launch of Godzilla's Monsterpiece Theatre by Tom Scioli.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES X NARUTO #1

(COVER A: JORGE JIMÉNEZ)

It's the coolest ninja matchup you could have ever dreamed of, had you dared! The Heroes in a Half-Shell meet the host of the Nine-Tailed Fox in the crossover everyone will be talking about. When teenage reporter April O'Neil has a clandestine meeting with Tsunade, the leader of the Hidden Leaf Village, it garners the attention of Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi. They aren't the only ones who are wondering what the two women were discussing, though. The sinister Foot Clan have their own interest in April's visit, as they think she might hold the valuable information on mutation research being conducted by the scientist Baxter Stockman. With April caught between the forces of the Hidden Leaf Village and the Foot Clan, it can't be long before the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles show up to lend her a hand! Working with acclaimed manga publisher Viz Entertainment, IDW is pulling together two of the most popular comics in the world to bring you the four-issue comic book event of 2024!

Story Caleb Goellner

Art Hendry Prasetya

Additional Covers Offered: B (Prasetya), C (Amor), D (Moncayo), E (Federici), F (Sketch), 40th Anniversary (Duncan), 1:25 (Smith), 1:50 (Melnikov), 1:75 (Ortiz), 1:100 (artist pending), 1:150 (Ortega), 1:250 (artist pending)

36 Pages • $4.99 • OCT 2024

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #3

(COVER A: RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE)

Leonardo is traveling the world in search of peace. All the adventures— good and bad—he's had with his brothers have taken their toll, and he is seeking a new way to exist, leaving the life of New York far behind. On the banks of the Ganges, he has found a turtle colony that shows him a simpler way to be, but even these turtles have their foes. Leo can fend off the poachers easily, protecting his temporary home, but what will he do when a deadlier enemy comes searching for him? Continuing this new run of stories by legendary comics scribe Jason Aaron (The Mighty Thor, Batman: Off-World), each of these first four issues focus on one Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle. In the Leonardo issue, Jason is matched with fan-favorite artist Cliff Chiang (Paper Girls, Catwoman: Lonely City), whose unique style is a perfect match for this unforgettable TMNT story!

Story Jason Aaron

Cover B (Chiang)

Additional Covers Offered:

B (Chiang), C (Eastman),

D (J. Gonzo), E (Chiang),

1:25 (Earls), 1:50 (Robertson),

1:75 (Bermejo), 1:100 (Weeks)

Art Cliff Chiang

32 Pages • $4.99 • OCT 2024

UPC 82771403315100311

Cover D (J. Gonzo)

Cover E (Chiang)

Cover 1:75 (Bermejo)

Cover 1:50 (Robertson)

Cover 1:25 (Earls)

Cover 1:100 (Ruan)

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: NIGHTWATCHER #3

(COVER A: FERO PE)

In the wake of the M-Bomb that was

dropped in Union Square over a year

ago, many New Yorkers' lives were

turned upside down as they struggled

to adapt to their new normal as humanborn

mutants. As the social media

circus descends on a new mutant

who turned to crime after her life was

destroyed, Nightwatcher seeks to find

her first and discover the full story.

The supposedly simple case rapidly

gets more complicated as more details

are revealed, though, and it's up to

Nightwatcher to determine who truly

needs justice.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Lankry), 1:10 (Ba)

Story Juni Ba

Art Fero Pe

32 Pages • $3.99 • NOV 2024

UPC 82771403331100311



TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #18

(COVER A: SARAH MYER)

The New York Museum of Science and History had itself a curious mystery! Somehow, each night, an exhibit was broken, and it went on too long to be a practical joke. That's the setup that led Mona Lisa and Raphael to investigate, and inadvertently free, the ancient mutant inventor Ptah from his centuries-long imprisonment. Now, teamed up with the friendly mutant mummy Bakari, our heroes must stop Ptah from conquering the city. Plus, Shredder tries to escape an imprisonment of his own, all in the latest issue of TMNT: Saturday Morning Adventures!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Mack)

Story Erik Burnham

Art Sarah Myer

32 Pages • $3.99 • OCT 2024

UPC 82771403150801811



TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE IDW COLLECTION VOLUME 5

Presenting the complete TMNT stories in recommended reading order, including one-shots, crossovers, and event series. Everything a beginner could need, everything a diehard could want. After meeting a good-natured inter dimensional time traveler named Renet, the Turtles become unstuck in time and go spinning into the past! Meanwhile, Shredder and Krang finally meet up–but will they be able to overcome their differences and join forces?–and Old Hob has perfected the art of making mutants! Plus, when a new invention goes haywire, the Turtles are sent to a whole new type of New York City. One with a whole lot more ghosts–and Ghostbusters! Collects Turtles in Time, issues #38– 44 of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ongoing series, and the TMNT/ Ghostbusters crossover.

Story Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz, and more

Art Mateus Santolouco, Cory Smith, Dan Schoening, and more

368 Pages • $39.99 • TPB

NOV 2024 • ISBN 9798887241937



TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: 40TH ANNIVERSARY COMICS CELEBRATION—THE DELUXE EDITION

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles turn 40! Revisit some of their greatest eras with stories told by some of the many creators of the page and screen who made each iteration of the Turtles so special! Expanded from the regular edition, this deluxe edition includes material from FCBD 2024, a new story, and a full cover gallery. This all-new anthology takes a look all the way back to the start, celebrating that initial spark of creativity from Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, and then works its way through the next four decades, highlighting fan-favorite touchstones from comic books and beyond. Eastman leads a host of incredible talent who are contributing new stories and pinups from a gaggle of legendary TMNT contributors, including Jim Lawson, Tristan Jones and Paul Harmon, Ronda Pattison and Pablo Tunica, Tom Waltz and Michael Dialynas, Ciro Nieli, Lloyd Goldfine with Khary Randolph and Emilio Lopez, Andy Suriano, Chris Allan and many more, all hearkening back to the era of TMNT they are best known for, ranging from the initial Mirage series through the 1990s and up until now, as well as the 2012 cartoon series and Rise of the TMNT.

Story Kevin Eastman, Jim Lawson, Tristan Jones, Gary Carlson, Chris Allan, Erik Burnham, Lloyd Goldfine, Ciro Nieli, Andy Suriano, Tom Waltz, Ronda Pattison, Paul Allor

Art Kevin Eastman, Jim Lawson, Paul Harmon, Frank Fosco, Sarah Myer, Khary Randolph, Ciro Nieli, Andy Suriano, Michael Dialynas, Pablo Tunica, Freddie E. Williams II, David Petersen, Ken Mitchroney, Dan Duncan, Ronda Pattison, Sophie Campbell, Jodi Nishijima, Stan Sakai, Andy Kuhn

128 Pages • $19.99 • HC • NOV 2024

ISBN 9798887242804



TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE KEVIN EASTMAN COVERS (2015–2019)

This second deluxe edition collects TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman's comic book cover art for the various IDW Turtles series from 2015 to 2019! Following up 2015's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Kevin Eastman Covers (2011–2015), this collection contains Eastman's cover art from issues #51–100 of the ongoing TMNT series, Dimension X, Shredder in Hell, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Universe, Urban Legends, and more! Also featured are black-and-white inked pages, blueline pencil layouts, and alternate versions. Presented in an oversized hardcover measuring 8 x 12.5 inches to showcase all of the art in its total beauty!

Art Kevin Eastman

240 Pages • $39.99 • OCT 2024

HC • ISBN 9798887241616

GODZILLA'S MONSTERPIECE THEATRE #1 (COVER A: TOM SCIOLI)

Godzilla takes on his greatest foe yet— The Great Gatsby! The year is 1922. Mysterious man of luxury Jay Gatsby continues to throw parties from his palatial New York estate, all in hopes of attracting the attention of his love, Daisy Buchanan. But his affair is interrupted as his party attracts the one thing more dangerous than love: GODZILLA. Now, Gatsby has no choice but to turn his undying will away from his love of Daisy and onto revenge against the monster who destroyed his home. Come along with Gatsby on the journey of a lifetime in three oversized issues as he combines forces with the greatest men of the 20th century to stop its greatest monster—written and drawn by cult favorite comics creator Tom Scioli (Fantastic Four: Grand Design, Jack Kirby: The Epic Life of the King of Comics).

Additional Covers Offered:

B (Scioli), 1:10 (Rugg),

1:25 (Mahfood Full Art)

Story & Art Tom Scioli

48 Pages • $6.99 • OCT 2024

UPC 82771403352600111

ISSUES 1-3 FEATURE COVER ART SET BY JIM MAHFOOD!



GODZILLA: HERE THERE BE DRAGONS II—SONS OF GIANTS #4

(COVER A: INAKI MIRANDA)

In issues past, we've learned of the ancient kaiju cult and met some of its more famous members. But now it's time to finally reveal the reason they have reconvened. What threat is so fearsome, so earth-shattering, that it's not only brought together the most powerful men in the world but the most powerful monsters? Also in this issue, an ancient Mesoamerican myth is discovered, detailing a clash between Rodan and Spanish conquistadors attempting to conquer the Aztecs.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Smith), 1:10 (Smith Full Art)

Story Frank Tieri

Art Inaki Miranda

32 Pages • $4.99 • OCT 2024



BEST OF GODZILLA, VOL. 2

All the best monster stories that can fit in one book, with features on Destoroyah, Gigan, Mechagodzilla, and SpaceGodzilla! Find out why Godzilla is the undisputed King of the Monsters with these specially picked comic issues from series such as Godzilla: History's Greatest Monster, Godzilla: Rulers of Earth, Godzilla: The Half- Century War, Godzilla: Kingdom of Monsters, Godzilla Legends, Godzilla: Cataclysm, Godzilla: Gangsters & Goliaths, Godzilla In Hell, and Godzilla: Rage Across Time! By a variety of talented writers and artists such as Duane Swierczynski, Jeremy Robinson, James Stokoe, Chris Mowry, Matt Frank, Simon Gane, Jeff Zornow, Jay Fotos, and more!

Story Duane Swierczynski, Chris Mowry, and more

Art Simon Gane, Victor Santos, James Stokoe, and more

384 Pages • $29.99 • TPB

OCT 2024 • ISBN 9798887241432



GODZILLA'S 70TH ANNIVERSARY

An anthology of new and beloved Godzilla creators telling tales that get to the heart of Godzilla's lasting popularity! Celebrating 70 years of Godzilla! Since 1954, Godzilla has been King of the Monsters, and what better way to celebrate than a gigantic anthology of tales that get to the heart of Godzilla's lasting popularity? From the American Old West to modern Tokyo and beyond, this collection features stories of Godzilla fighting with its allies like Mothra against old enemies like the terrible Mechagodzilla, and reshaping the lives of all who fall in its path! Nine titanic stories by first-time and beloved Godzilla creators like Joëlle Jones (Catwoman), Michael Conrad (Wonder Woman), Matt Frank (Godzilla: Rulers of Earth), James Stokoe (Godzilla: The Half- Century War), Adam Gorham (Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant), and many more! This deluxe edition book also includes a reprint of our Best of Godzilla one-shot for even more Godzilla goodness!

Story James Stokoe, Danny Lore, Matt Frank, Adam Gorham, Casey Gilly, and more

Art Joelle Jones, E.J. Su, Liana Kangas, Gegé Schall, and more

200 Pages • $29.99 • OCT 2024

HC • ISBN 9798887241494

THE EXORCISM AT 1600 PENN #1

(COVER A: VANESA DEL REY)

OVERSIZED DEBUT ISSUE!

This October, IDW debuts a chilling new four-issue original supernatural horror series perfect for fans of the Nice House on the Lake and the Haunting of Hill House. From the pen of rising comics writer Hannah Rose May (Rogues' Gallery) and acclaimed artist Vanesa Del Rey (Scarlet Witch). Kelly Doyle has just been elected the first woman president of the United States of America, and boiling political tension could spill over at any second. Having to balance being a mother to two teenagers and navigating the shifting media landscape, all while preventing World War III, has Kelly spread thin, but she could never predict that the nation's hallowed halls would soon become a demonic battleground for good versus evil.

Additional Covers Offered:

B (Jock),

C (Del Rey Foil Variant, $12.99),

1:10 (Hans)

Story Hannah Rose May

Art Vanesa Del Rey

52 Pages • $4.99 • OCT 2024

UPC 82771403341000111

COMICS

COVER C (DEL REY FOIL) 1:10 (HANS)

16 © HANNAH ROSE MAY

EXORCISM #1 PREVIEW PAGES



THE HUNGER AND THE DUSK: BOOK TWO #3

(COVER A: CHRIS WILDGOOSE)

In a war-torn land where orcs are turning against orcs and humans against humans, nothing is more dangerous than traveling alone. But that won't stop Cal. He made the greatest mistake of his life when he let Tara walk away, and he'll do anything to get her back. But will the Last Men still be standing upon Cal's return? While their guard is down, a surprise visit from Wes Deepland and his Red Screamers bears some very bad news…

Additional Covers Offered: B (Chiang)

Story G. Willow Wilson

Art Chris Wildgoose

36 Pages • $4.99 • OCT 2024

UPC 82771403320500311



COOKING WITH MONSTERS (BOOK 2): HARM-TO-TABLE

Fast-paced monster fights are back on the menu in this critically acclaimed YA graphic novel featuring high school romances and a diverse cast of LGBTQIA+ characters that is perfect for fans of Naruto, My Hero Academia, and other great manga. Our heroic chefs-in-training are back for their second spicy year at the Gourmand Academy of Culinary Combat. Missed connections and bitter rivalries are rekindled as Hana, Olivia, Bobby, and the others struggle with new monsters, new techniques, and new recipes! But things are only made more difficult when the crew is split up. As Hana and some of her classmates are sent on their first field mission to Clayton Ranch to uncover the secret behind attacks on the local livestock, Olivia, Bobby, and the remaining students in Gourmet City find themselves in the midst of a culinary crime ring. And both seem to be connected to a mysterious band of poachers working for a charismatic and dangerous leader… If the students can't stop her, Gourmand may just go up in smoke!

Story Jordan Alsaqa

Art Vivian Truong

260 Pages • $16.99 • OCT 2024

TPB • ISBN 9798887241340



STAR TREK: DEFIANT #20

(COVER A: ÁNGEL UNZUETA)

The Romulans are descending on Antara, and Worf must lead his militia to victory against the warship Ran'Kara. When the battle turns against the Antarans, Worf is forced into a duel with one of the best Romulan fighters ever seen: Maiek. Has the battle already been lost, or will Maiek finally meet the edge of Worf's bat'leth?

Additional Covers Offered:

B (To), 1:10 (Shalvey)

Story Christopher Cantwell

Art Ángel Unzueta

32 Pages • $4.99 • OCT 2024

UPC 82771403137902011



STAR TREK #25

(COVER A: RAMON ROSANAS)

NEW ARC STARTS HERE! The android Lore has done the unthinkable: He has detonated the Orb of Destruction, unmaking the universe. After an extra-galactic tumble on the ensuing shockwave, the Theseus sinks into fluidic space. There, the crew melds in and out of a manifold of realities. Benjamin Sisko is against a godkiller once again, but this time it's up to him alone to save reality itself! Additional Covers Offered: B (Kangas), 1:10 (Bartok*) *1:10 is a connecting variant cover on Star Trek #25-30.

Story Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing

Art Liana Kangas

32 Pages • $4.99 • OCT 2024

UPC 82771403084602511

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS— WARP YOUR OWN WAY

Warp into the action with Star Trek's first-ever interactive original graphic novel! Mariner just wants to have a normal day, but no matter what side of the bed she wakes up on, the world is ending. Literally. If she has coffee, Borg attack! If she has raktajino, cue the Romulan boarding party! And in each scenario, Mariner and her friends end up dead, sometimes the ship is destroyed—and the day starts all over again. But by exploring the different paths, you, the reader, can discover things that Mariner can't. There are inconsistencies that don't make sense—putting aside the fact that Mariner's choice of drink each morning shouldn't affect which alien races attack the ship, other facts of her world seem to change too. Something is definitely off. It's up to you to discover!

Story Ryan North

Art Chris Fenoglio

208 Pages • $24.99 • OCT 2024

TPB • ISBN 9798887241548



STAR TREK, VOL. 3: GLASS AND BONE

The third arc of the critically acclaimed Star Trek flagship comic series continues in paperback collection! Benjamin Sisko is called out of retirement to defeat the Tzenkethi Coalition! Captain Benjamin Sisko's quest to defeat the killer of gods is at an end, and the Prophets beckon him home to the Celestial Temple. He's earned his rest, but he no longer wants to retire into godhood. So when Starfleet requests his help to stop a familiar foe, the Tzenkethi Coalition, from launching their fleet across the Alpha Quadrant, Sisko and the Theseus' crew set out to once again save the galaxy. They team up with Operative Kingsnake (a.k.a. HARRY KIM), but the Tzenkethi leader has surprising allies of his own: the Romulans! There's a reason this species of spiritually rich, lizard birds has twice defeated Starfleet in battle. They're xenophobic, ruthless, and innovative…and confronting them on their home turf, a planet thought to be an organism itself, is a death sentence. In this paperback follow up to Star Trek, Vol. 1: Godshock and Vol. 2: The Red Path, Volume 3 collects Star Trek issues #13–18 by writers Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing with artist Marcus To.

Story Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing

Art Marcus To

168 Pages • $19.99 • OCT 2024

TPB • ISBN 9798887241203



STAR TREK: YEAR FIVE DELUXE EDITION—BOOK TWO

Join the crew from the original series in these epic adventures near the end of their five-year mission! Embark on the critically acclaimed final chapter of the U.S.S. Enterprise's fiveyear voyage. The crew left Earth four years ago. Since then, they've traveled to strange new worlds, defeated impossible foes, and made universechanging decisions. But now, with the end in sight, they'll have to face their biggest challenge yet. Step aboard the Enterprise with Kirk, Spock, Bones, Uhura, Sulu, Scotty, and Chekov as they begin the end of their original five-year mission and boldly go into an uncertain future. This deluxe hardcover edition collects issues #15–25 and the Star Trek: Year Five Valentine's Day Special.

Story Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Brandon Easton, and more

Art Stephen Thompson, Ángel Hernandez, and more

272 Pages • $39.99 • OCT 2024

HC • ISBN 9798887241241



SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: KNUCKLES' 30TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL

(COVER A: AARON HAMMERSTROM)

There's trouble brewing on Angel Island and there's only one hero who can stop it… Join Knuckles for an all-new Classic adventure to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the world's most famous echidna! This is an addition to Knuckles' history that you won't want to miss!

Additional Covers Offered:

B (Hughes), 1:10 (Fonseca)

Story Ian Flynn

Art Aaron Hammerstrom

48 Pages • $5.99 • OCT 2024



SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #74

(COVER A: MILES ARQ)

With everyone trying to discover the Phantom Rider's identity, will Sonic, Tails and Amy be able to fly under the radar and find the info they need to topple Clean Sweep Inc.? Some secrets should stay buried, so if they fail, they will be trapped forever! Is this really it, or will our heroes find a way out of Clutch's, well, clutches? Sonic and his friends are racing to the finish of the Phantom Riders arc, which concludes with the double-sized issue #75, and things are about to get dire… Hang on tight!

Additional Covers Offered:

B (Bulmer), 1:10 (Fourdraine)

Story Evan Stanley

Art Aaron Hammerstrom

32 Pages • $3.99 • OCT 2024



SONIC THE HEDGEHOG, VOL. 17: ADVENTURE AWAITS

The action-packed saga continues as Sonic and crew zip around in search of fun, but find trouble instead! But don't worry. No bad guy can keep Sonic from a good time. Sonic can't catch a break! Every time he tries to relax, some other danger shows up! A relaxing day at the beach? Not if the Babylon Rogues have anything to say about it! Chilling with his best buddy, Tails? Whether it's a Chaos Emerald trapped in a mysterious cave or the return of the Warp Topaz, something's going to get in his way! Good thing Sonic has lots of friends to help when he needs it: Amy, Jewel, the Diamond Cutters, and of course, the Restoration's newest heroes, Surge and Kit! Collects Sonic the Hedgehog issues #67–68, Sonic the Hedgehog's 900th Adventure, the IDW Endless Summer one-shot, and the Halloween Special one-shot.

Story Ian Flynn, Evan Stanley, Gale Galligan, and more

Art Thomas Rothlisberger, Tracy Yardley, and more

152 Pages • $17.99 • OCT 2024

TPB • ISBN 9798887240961



SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: FANG THE HUNTER

Sonic the Hedgehog's classic foe, Fang the Hunter, has a new target in his sights: the legendary eighth Chaos Emerald! Fang the Hunter is always on the lookout for treasure, and rumors of an eighth Chaos Emerald are too juicy to ignore. If anyone can find the toogood- to-be-true gem, it's this crafty bounty hunter and his team: Bark the Polar Bear and Bean the Dynamite! And who better to get information about the Chaos Emeralds from than the likes of Knuckles the Echidna, Miles "Tails" Prower, and Sonic the Hedgehog himself! Meanwhile, Sonic and Tails have their own problems to deal with: a mysterious disappearing flying battle station! But what does the evil Dr. Eggman have to do with it? Find out as Fang and his gang embark on a treasure hunt for the ages where they'll have to use every ounce of their criminal creativity to evade the dogooders and claim their prize. Fingers crossed it actually exists! Eight Chaos Emeralds? Sounds too good to be true!

Story Ian Flynn

Art Thomas Rothlisberger, Mauro Fonseca

112 Pages • $16.99 • NOV 2024

TPB • ISBN 9798887241364



MONSTER HIGH: HALLOWEEN SPECIAL

(COVER A: CELIA LOWENTHAL)

In the words of some famous old manster, "Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery." Well, no offense to that, boo, but…I disagree. I mean, each Hallow's Eve normies wrap themselves in toilet paper and bedsheets and call themselves monsters? As if their flannel rags could touch our Clawdeen Wolf booriginal designs… Ghouls, there is nothing scarier than a bad costume. Luckily, Headmaster Frankenstein and Draculaura are throwing a carnival for the real monsters guaranteed to genuinely send chills down their spines. Monster High is packed with booths: whack-amolar, pin the wing on the dragon, spiderweb candy, and even a maze of frightmares. Halloween may be a boring normie howliday, but you never know what, or who, might be lurking around the coroner. Happy Halloween, ghouls.

—XOXO CryptCrier

Additional Covers Offered: B (Franq)

Story Keryl Brown Ahmed

Art Naomi Franq

40 Pages • $5.99 • OCT 2024

UPC 82771403353300111

WITH A CAMEO FROM MISTRESS OF THE DARK, ELVIRA!



MONSTER HIGH: NEW SCAREMESTER #3

(COVER A: ARIELLE JOVELLANOS)

Though the ghouls of Monster High love to lurk in the shadows, living in Dracula's larger-than-unlife shadow is starting to make Draculaura's faboolous pigtails droop. Draculaura has always strived to make Dracula happy by being the perfect vampire, packing her schedule with fearleading practices, creative frighting assignments, and student bloody council meetings. But after her father's tragic death, Draculaura is tasked with becoming Monster High's protector, which requires a shocking number of even more duties, assignments, and meetings. The poor little vampire can hardly find time to fang out with her beasties. If I were her ghoulfriends, I would schedule a creepover before she boo-lows up. —XOXO CryptCrier

Note: For Monster High: New Scaremester series, collect the connecting A Covers on issues #1–4!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Camacho)

Story Jacque Aye

Art Caroline Shuda

32 Pages • $4.99 • NOV 2024



MY LITTLE PONY: THE STORM OF ZEPHYR HEIGHTS #2

(COVER A: JUSTASUTA)

The world of Generation Four collides with the ponies of Generation Five as Cloudsdale threatens to crash into Zephyr Heights and cause an eternal winter! Only Princess Zipp and her Mane 6 can stop the kingdom from falling (literally)! After the torrential winds and snow force the Pegasi to seek refuge in the castle, our heroes split up to solve this raging mystery! As Princess Zipp and the other flyers push forward to find the cause of the storm, the grounded ponies discover an airborne relic of the past in need of a little rescue! As their discoveries push our characters closer together, they also trigger more questions about the past…and the ponies' futures!

Additional Covers Offered:

B (Fonseca)

Story

Jeremy Whitley

Art

Kate Sherron

48 Pages • $6.99 • OCT 2024

UPC 82771403340300211

COMICS



MY LITTLE PONY: CLASSICS REIMAGINED—THE ODYSSEY

(COVER A: JENNA AYOUB)

Homer's got nothing on this epic poem as The Odyssey meets My Little Pony in this oversized oneshot! As our Odysseus, Pinkie Pie tries to find her way back home to the most perfectest cupcake on Ithaca, but first she must overcome talking pigs, mysterious hungry hippies, bugbears, and even a quick, totally painless trip to Tartarus! Join Pinkie Pie, and the motley crew she meets on her travels, as she learns the myths of various Greek gods to help guide her back home! By Fortuna, I hope she makes it!

Additional Covers Offered:

B (Mebberson)

Story

Megan Brown

Art

Jenna Ayoub, Brianna Garcia

84 Pages • $7.99 • NOV 2024

UPC 82771403355700111



MY LITTLE PONY: BEST OF DISCORD

(COVER A: BRENDA HICKEY)

Chaos, disorder, pandemonium… Discord. The disharmonious draconequus is back on his greatest hits tour. From adventures with Fluttershy and Pinkie Pie to coraling the Cutie Mark Crusaders, revisit the moments that make Discord the king of chaos! Collecting My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic #24 and #57, and My Little Pony: Friends Forever

#2 and #20.

Story & Art

Various

100 Pages • $7.99 • OCT 2024



THE ROCKETEER: BREAKS FREE #4

(COVER A: DOUG WHEATLEY)

The Rocketeer has gone to Alcatraz in search of the traitor supplying the Nazis with the intel to attack America on her own soil. When he finds that the German invaders have gotten there ahead of him and are weaponizing the prisoners to stop our hero, Alcatraz turns into a battleground as all the opposing forces converge and the fate of America hangs in the balance.

Additional Covers Offered:

B (Johnson), 1:10 (Wheatley Full

Art)

Story Stephen Mooney

Art Staz Johnson

36 Pages • $4.99 • OCT 2024

HELL, INK & WATER: THE ART OF MIKE MIGNOLA

Own the official hardcover catalog of the world-renowned artist Mike Mignola for his first New York art gallery show (Philippe Labaune Gallery, September 20, 2024 – October 26, 2024). The 64-page art catalog featuring 31 new watercolors by Mike Mignola. The watercolors focus on many of the themes near and dear to Mignola: skulls, monsters, and the supernatural. Additionally, there will be a number of Hellboy covers and pencil drawing, all scanned in the manner of Artist's Editions, from the original art. A truly lovely collection of art for Mike Mignola fans everywhere.

96 Pages • $39.99 • OCT 2024

HC • ISBN 9798887242903



THE UNPETABLES (BOOK 2): UNPETABLE IN THE CITY

Out of the petting zoo and into the city! In their second hilarious adventure, best friends Pigmund and Lizárdo discover a crazy old movie theatre…full of secrets. And tasty nachos. Not long ago, a potbellied pig and an iguana declared independence from their petting zoo. And now Pigmund and Lizárdo have stepped off a bus and into BIG CITY CITY! They are THE UNPETABLES…and if you need a pet, you can hire them. That is, if you sign a pet contract that says NO PETTING ALLOWED! In this adventure, the Unpetables are ON THE ROAD and IN SEARCH OF THEIR DESTINY. But will Pigmund be distracted from their destiny by a mysterious movie theater cat? Or will Maintenance Man Kenny finally track them down and spoil the show? Grab a bucket of popcorn and find out.

Story & Art

Dennis Messner

108 Pages • $9.99 • NOV 2024

TPB • ISBN 9781603095457



THE MOON & SERPENT BUMPER BOOK OF MAGIC

Story Alan Moore, Steve Moore

Art Kevin O'Neill, John Coulthart, Steve Parkhouse, Rick Veitch, Melinda Gebbie, and Ben Wickey

352 Pages • $49.99 • OCT 2024

HC • ISBN 9781603095501

The most acclaimed writer in comics history, Alan Moore, joins his late mentor Steve Moore (no relation) for one last graphic grimoire: a sprawling and stunning introduction to magic in all its timeless forms, brought to life by six wondrous and whimsical artists. Splendid news for enquiring minds, and guaranteed salvation for humanity! Messrs. Steve and Alan Moore, proprietors of the celebrated Moon and Serpent Grand Egyptian Theatre of Marvels (sorcery by appointment since circa 150 AD), have produced a clear and practical grimoire of the occult sciences that offers endless necromantic fun for all the family. Exquisitely illuminated by a host of adepts including Kevin O'Neill, John Coulthart, Steve Parkhouse, Rick Veitch, Melinda Gebbie, and Ben Wickey, this marvellous and unprecedented tome promises to provide all that the reader could conceivably need in order to commence a fulfilling new career as a diabolist.

Its contents include profusely illustrated instructional essays upon this ancient sect's theories of magic, notably the key dissertation "Adventures in Thinking," which gives reliable advice as to how entry into the world of magic may be readily achieved. Further to this, a number of "Rainy Day" activity pages present lively and entertaining things to do once the magical state has been attained, including such popular pastimes as divination, etheric travel, and the conjuring of a colourful multitude of spirits, deities, dead people, and infernal entities from the pit, all of whom are sure to become your new best friends. Also contained within this extravagant compendium of thaumaturgic lore is a history of magic from the last ice age to the present day, told in a series of easy-to-absorb pictorial biographies of fifty great enchanters and complemented by a variety of picture stories depicting events ranging from the Palaeolithic origins of art, magic, language, and consciousness to the rib-tickling comedy exploits of Moon and Serpent founder Alexander the False Prophet ("He's fun, he's fake, he's got a talking snake!").

In addition to these manifold delights, the adventurous reader will also discover a series of helpful travel guides to mind-wrenching alien dimensions that are within comfortable walking distance, as well as profiles of the many quaint local inhabitants that one might bump into at these exotic resorts. A full range of entertainments will be provided, encompassing such diverse novelties and pursuits as a lavishly decorated, decadent pulp tale of occult adventure recounted in the serial form. Completing this almost-unimaginable treasure trove is a lengthy thesis revealing the ultimate meaning of both the Moon and the Serpent in a manner that makes transparent the much-obscured secret of magic, happiness, sex, creativity, and the known Universe, while at the same time explaining why these lunar and ophidian symbols feature so prominently in the order's peculiar name. (Manufacturer's disclaimer: This edition does not, however, reveal why the titular cabal of magicians consider themselves to be either grand or Egyptian. Let the buyer beware.)

A colossal and audacious publishing triumph of three hundred and fifty-two pages, beautifully produced in the finest tradition of educational literature for young people, The Moon and Serpent Bumper Book of Magic will transform your lives, your reality, and any spare lead that you happen to have lying around into the purest and most radiant gold.

Book design by John Coulthart. Co-published by Top Shelf Productions & Knockabout Ltd (UK).

