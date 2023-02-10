Ten Years After, Paulina Ganucheau Creates Flora YA Graphic Novel One tweet from 2015, will be seen as history in the making with the publication of Paulina Ganucheau's YA graohic novel Dlora in 2025.

In October 2015, the comic book creator Paulina Ganucheau tweeted out after watching the Great British Bake-Off, "Flora is adorable in the newest season of GBBO. Also I want to name a character Flora now cause eff it's cute. (yes I've heard the name before, it's just so cute)"

Ten years later… Flora is to be a YA fantasy romance graphic novel by Paulina Ganucheau to be published in 2025. Paulina Ganucheau is also the creator of Lemon Bird, co-creator of Zodiac Starforce and Another Castle, and artist on Shade The Changing Girl: Element Girl, Dial H For Hero, She-Ra: Legend of the Fire Princess, Mother Panic and Young Diana. Flora is about an "independent loner who is making her way in the world by working odd jobs, until she meets Briar, a mysterious (and hot) plant man with Big Himbo Energy and a sinister secret."

Samia Fakih at First Second has bought world rights to Flora which will be published in 2025, and Paulina Ganucheau's agent Charlie Olsen at InkWell Management sold world rights. Paulina Ganucheau also just created this cover for the upcoming DC Book of Pride from DK books in May.

First Second Books is a prominent and ground-breaking American graphic novels publisher based in New York City. One of the first book publishers to specialise in graphic novels, as an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, First Second Books is part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill. Who is as brill as her surname sounds. Charlie Olsen was an early adopter in the NY lit agent scene for comic book and graphic novel talent, with clients including Jeff Lemire, Noelle Stevenson, Matt Kindt, and Cullen Bunn.