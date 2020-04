Thank FOC It's Monday for DC Comics, UCS, Lunar and Diamond.

Let's have a quick run around the current direct market comic book distribution issue, shall we? Currently dubbed as the New Distributor Wars of 2020, over twenty years since the last flurry. And tonight, Lunar, UCS and Diamond Comic Distributors all have warring Final Order Cut-Off or FOC items with a deadline of tonight.

We mentioned that Diamond was asking those retailers who still wanted to order their DC Comics through Diamond that all their orders had been reduced to zero, and that they have until midnight to update their FOC. And they provided this image to do so. Here is their line-up for DC Comics lined up for tonight (variants removed) arriving for sale on May 20th and 27th.

ABSOLUTE DAYTRIPPER HC (RES) (MR)

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN BY GEORGE PEREZ HC

ANTI HERO TP

AQUAMAN #59

BASKETFUL OF HEADS #7 (OF 7) (MR)

BATMAN #89 3RD PTG

BATMAN AND THE OUTSIDERS #12

BATMAN BEYOND #43

BATMAN DETECTIVE COMICS HC VOL 03 GREETINGS FROM GOTHAM

BATMAN GIANT #4

BATMAN HC BOOK 12 CITY OF BANE PART ONE

BATMAN LAST KNIGHT ON EARTH HC

BATMAN SUPERMAN HC VOL 01 WHO ARE THE SECRET SIX

BATMAN TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES III HC

BOOKS OF MAGIC #19 (MR)

DAPHNE BYRNE #4 (OF 6) (MR)

DC FIRST ISSUE SPECIAL HC

DC GALLERY RED SON BATMAN COWL

DC POSTER PORTFOLIO COMPLETE YEAR OT VILLAIN POSTER VARIANTS

DC SUPER STARS #17 FACSIMILE EDITION

DCEASED UNKILLABLES #3 (OF 3)

DOLLHOUSE FAMILY #6 (OF 6) (MR)

DREAMING #20 (MR)

EX MACHINA COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01

FAMOUS FIRST EDITION NEW FUN #1 HC (RES)

FLASH #753

FLASH #754

FLASH BY MARK WAID TP BOOK 07

FLASH GIANT #4

FREEDOM FIGHTERS RISE OF A NATION TP

GOTHAM HIGH TP

GREEN ARROW YEAR ONE DELUXE EDITION HC

GREEN LANTERN BY GEOFF JOHNS TP BOOK 03

GREEN LANTERN SEASON 2 #3

HARLEY QUINN #72

HARLEY QUINN & POISON IVY HC

HARLEY QUINN RED WHITE AND BLACK STATUE BY ADAM HUGHES

HAWKMAN #23

HE MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE MULTIVERSE #6 (OF 6)

HELLBLAZER BY GARTH ENNIS OMNIBUS HC (MR)

HOUSE OF WHISPERS #20 (MR)

JOKER HARLEY CRIMINAL SANITY #4 (OF 9) (MR)

JUSTICE LEAGUE #44

JUSTICE LEAGUE #45

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK TP VOL 03 THE WITCHING WAR

JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY #20

JUSTICE LEAGUE OF AMERICA A CELEBRATION OF 60 YEARS HC

LOIS LANE #10 (OF 12)

LOST CARNIVAL A DICK GRAYSON GRAPHIC NOVEL TP

LOW LOW WOODS #5 (OF 6) (MR)

METAL MEN #6 (OF 12)

MY VIDEO GAME ATE MY HOMEWORK TP

NEW GODS BY GERRY CONWAY HC

NIGHTWING #70 2ND PTG

NIGHTWING TP VOL 01 THE GRAY SON LEGACY

OMEGA MEN BY TOM KING DLX ED HC

OUR FIGHTING FORCES GIANT #1

PLUNGE #3 (OF 6) (MR)

RED HOOD OUTLAW #45

ROBIN THE BRONZE AGE OMNIBUS HC

SHAZAM THE WORLDS MIGHTIEST MORTAL HC VOL 02

STARGIRL BY GEOFF JOHNS TP (RES)

SUICIDE SQUAD #5

SUPERMAN ACTION COMICS HC VOL 03 LEVIATHAN HUNT

SUPERMAN ACTION COMICS TP VOL 02 LEVIATHAN RISING

SUPERMAN SMASHES THE KLAN TP

SUPERMAN THE GOLDEN AGE TP VOL 05

SUPERMAN UP IN THE SKY HC

SUPERMANS PAL JIMMY OLSEN #10 (OF 12)

SWAMP THING BY NANCY A COLLINS OMNIBUS HC (MR)

TALES OF THE BATMAN STEVE ENGLEHART HC

TEEN TITANS #41

TEEN TITANS GO BOX SET VOL 02

TEEN TITANS TP VOL 03 SEEK AND DESTROY

TERRIFICS #27

TRANSMETROPOLITAN TP BOOK 03 (MR)

WEIRD WESTERN TALES JONAH HEX HC VOL 01 (RES)

WONDER WOMAN #755

WONDER WOMAN & JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK WITCHING HOUR TP

WONDER WOMAN GIANT #4

WONDER WOMAN HC VOL 02 LOVE IS A BATTLEFIELD

WORLDS FINEST GUARDIANS OF THE EARTH HC

YEAR OF THE VILLAIN HELL ARISEN #3 (OF 4) 3RD PTG

YOUNG JUSTICE TP VOL 01 GEMWORLD

While Image Comics have the new date of May 20th and beyond for a few collections as well, coming through Diamond.

Snotgirl TP Vol. 3: Is This Real Life? 05/20/20

Black Science Premiere HC Vol. 3 (MR) 05/27/20

Family Tree TP Vol. 1 05/27/20

Postal Comp. Collection HC (MR) 05/27/20

November HC Vol. 2 (MR) 06/03/20

Paul is Dead OGN 06/03/20

920London TP (MR) 06/10/20

Gideon Falls TP Vol. 4 (MR) 06/17/20

Unpresidented HC 06/24/20

Lunar Distribution has issued their latest line-up of DC titles for the month ahead, as ordering deadlines have changed. No longer as quite ahead as UCS Comics Distribution as they were before.

Lunar 5/5 release Order deadline 04/27

Batman and the Outsiders #12

DC Super Stars Facsimile Edition #17

Flash #753

Green Lantern Season #23

Hawkman #23

House of Whispers #20

Joker/ Harley: Criminal Sanity #4 (of 9)

Lost Carnival: A Dick Grayson Graphic Novel

Batman – Detective Comics Vol. 3: Greetings from Gotham

Green Arrow: Year One – The Deluxe Edition

Shazam!: The World's Mightiest Mortal Vol. 2

Weird Western Tales: Jonah Hex

Young Justice Vol. 1: Gemworld Lunar 5/12 release Order deadline 04/27

Harley Quinn #72

Justice League #44

Justice League Odyssey #20

Lois Lane (of 12) #10

Metal Men #6 (of 12)

Justice League Dark Vol. 3: The Witching War

Superman – Action Comics Vol. 2: Leviathan Rising

Superman – Action Comics Vol 3: Leviathan Hunt

Superman Smashes the Klan

Wonder Woman & the Justice League Dark: The Witching Hour

Adventures of Superman by George Perez Lunar 5/19 release Order deadline 04/27

Dceased: Unkillables #3(of 3)Dollhouse Family #6(of 6)Flash Giant #4

Plunge #3(of 6)

Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen #1(of 12)

Wonder Woman #755

Year of the Villain: Hell Arisen #3(3rd Print) (of 4)

Red Hood: Outlaw #45 Lunar 5/19 collected editions Order deadline 05/05

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy HC

Nightwing: The Gray Son Legacy SC

Stargirl by Geoff Johns SC

The Flash by Mark Waid Book Seven SC

While this is what UCS Comic Distribution are offering. They added 23 new items to tonight's FOC. They wrote to retailers.

To ensure UCS is able to deliver new release DC Collected Editions on the intended release dates to our valued customers, we've added 23 lines to this Monday's FOC (4/27). These collections are set to come out over the course of several weeks, you won't be getting them all at once. If you've already done your FOC, please take a moment to review it and order any additional books you may want by 11:59 PM EST on Monday to ensure you receive these books on time.

FOC DATE RELEASE UCS ID# TITLE RETAIL 4/27/2020 5/5/2020 20010634 BATMAN DETECTIVE COMICS HC VOL 03 GREETINGS FROM GOTHAM 24.99 4/27/2020 5/5/2020 19110542 GREEN ARROW YEAR ONE DELUXE EDITION HC 39.99 4/27/2020 5/5/2020 19120526 LOST CARNIVAL A DICK GRAYSON GRAPHIC NOVEL TP 16.99 4/27/2020 5/5/2020 20010662 SHAZAM THE WORLDS MIGHTIEST MORTAL H VOL 02 49.99 4/27/2020 5/5/2020 19110566 WEIRD WESTERN TALES JONAH HEX HC VOL 01 75.00 4/27/2020 5/5/2020 20010678 YOUNG JUSTICE TP VOL 01 GEMWORLD 17.99 4/27/2020 5/12/2020 20020544 ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN BY GEORGE PEREZ HC 49.99 4/27/2020 5/12/2020 20020563 JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK TP VOL 03 THE WITCHING WAR 16.99 4/27/2020 5/12/2020 20020576 SUPERMAN ACTION COMICS HC VOL 03 LEVIATHAN HUNT 24.99 4/27/2020 5/12/2020 20020577 SUPERMAN ACTION COMICS TP VOL 02 LEVIATHAN RISING 17.99 4/27/2020 5/12/2020 20010630 SUPERMAN SMASHES THE KLAN TP 16.99 4/27/2020 5/12/2020 20020582 WONDER WOMAN & JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK WITCHING HOUR TP 16.99 4/27/2020 5/19/2020 20020555 FLASH BY MARK WAID TP BOOK 07 39.99 4/27/2020 5/19/2020 20020562 HARLEY QUINN & POISON IVY HC 24.99 4/27/2020 5/19/2020 20020572 NIGHTWING TP VOL 01 THE GRAY SON LEGACY 19.99 4/27/2020 5/19/2020 20020575 STARGIRL BY GEOFF JOHNS TP 34.99 4/27/2020 5/26/2020 20020545 BATMAN THE CAPED CRUSADER TP VOL 04 34.99 4/27/2020 5/26/2020 20020568 NEW TEEN TITANS TP VOL 11 19.99 4/27/2020 5/26/2020 20020579 SUPERMAN HC VOL 03 THE TRUTH REVEALED 24.99 4/27/2020 6/2/2020 19080641 ABSOLUTE FOURTH WORLD BY JACK KIRBY HC VOL 01 150.00 4/27/2020 6/2/2020 20020554 DC GOES TO WAR HC 39.99 4/27/2020 6/2/2020 20010653 JOKER 80 YEARS OF THE CLOWN PRINCE OF CRIME HC 29.99 4/27/2020 6/2/2020 20020566 MARTIAN MANHUNTER IDENTITY TP 24.99 4/27/2020 6/2/2020 20020580 TERRIFICS TP VOL 03 THE GOD GAME 16.99 4/27/2020 6/2/2020 20020426 WONDER WOMAN TEMPEST TOSSED TP 16.99 4/27/2020 6/2/2020 20020586 WONDER WOMAN TP VOL 01 THE JUST WAR 19.99 4/27/2020 6/2/2020 20020589 YOUNG JUSTICE HC VOL 02 LOST IN THE MULTIVERSE 24.99 4/27/2020 6/23/2020 20030649 JUSTICE LEAGUE TP VOL 05 JUSTICE DOOM WAR 24.99 4/27/2020 6/23/2020 20030622 LEGENDS OF THE DARK KNIGHT MATT WAGNER HC 49.99 4/27/2020 6/23/2020 19100681 LEGION OF SUPER HEROES SILVER AGE OMNIBUS HC VOL 03 99.99 4/27/2020 6/23/2020 20020424 PRIMER TP 9.99 4/27/2020 6/23/2020 20030675 YEAR OF THE VILLAIN THE INFECTED TP 17.99 4/27/2020 8/11/2020 20030655 JUSTICE LEAGUE OF AMERICA SILVER AGE OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW E 99.99 4/27/2020 8/18/2020 20030667 WONDER WOMAN THE HIKETEIA DLX ED HC 29.99

FOC DATE RELEASE UCS ID# TITLE RETAIL 4/27/2020 5/26/2020 20020430 AQUAMAN #59 3.99 4/27/2020 5/26/2020 20020431 AQUAMAN #59 TYLER KIRKHAM VAR ED 3.99 4/27/2020 5/26/2020 20020510 BASKETFUL OF HEADS #7 (OF 7) (MR) 3.99 4/27/2020 5/26/2020 20020511 BASKETFUL OF HEADS #7 (OF 7) GABRIEL RODRIGUEZ VAR ED (MR) 3.99 4/27/2020 5/26/2020 20020436 BATMAN BEYOND #43 3.99 4/27/2020 5/26/2020 20020437 BATMAN BEYOND #43 FRANCIS MANAPUL VAR ED 3.99 4/27/2020 5/26/2020 20020520 BOOKS OF MAGIC #19 (MR) 3.99 4/27/2020 5/26/2020 20020447 FLASH #754 3.99 4/27/2020 5/26/2020 20020448 FLASH #754 CARD STOCK RAFAEL GRAMPA VAR ED 4.99 4/27/2020 5/26/2020 20020459 HE MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE MULTIVERSE #6 (OF 6) 3.99 4/27/2020 5/26/2020 20020464 JUSTICE LEAGUE #45 3.99 4/27/2020 5/26/2020 20020465 JUSTICE LEAGUE #45 DAN MORA VAR ED 3.99 4/27/2020 5/26/2020 20020516 LOW LOW WOODS #5 (OF 6) (MR) 3.99 4/27/2020 5/26/2020 20020517 LOW LOW WOODS #5 (OF 6) JENNY FRISON VAR ED (MR) 3.99 4/27/2020 5/26/2020 20020474 MAD MAGAZINE #13 5.99 4/27/2020 5/26/2020 20020529 OUR FIGHTING FORCES GIANT #1 4.99 4/27/2020 5/26/2020 20020489 SUICIDE SQUAD #5 3.99 4/27/2020 5/26/2020 20020490 SUICIDE SQUAD #5 JEREMY ROBERTS VAR ED 3.99 4/27/2020 5/26/2020 20020497 TEEN TITANS #41 3.99 4/27/2020 5/26/2020 20020498 TEEN TITANS #41 KHARY RANDOLPH VAR ED 3.99 4/27/2020 5/26/2020 20020500 TERRIFICS #27 3.99 4/27/2020 5/26/2020 20020531 WONDER WOMAN GIANT #4 4.99

That's what the DC Comics FOC numbers say right now. How is it looking on the ground?