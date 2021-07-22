Thankless Task – Creators Without Credits In Recent Comic Book Movies

There have not been many new superhero comic book movies released cinematically since the world started experiencing lockdowns. There have only been four to date, Bloodshot, New Mutants, Wonder Woman 84, and Black Widow, a paucity compared to the half-dozen that Marvel Studios alone are putting out in the next year-and-a-half, as well as all the TV shows. But given new attention being given to missing credits as a result of a THR article – and no one is closer to working out who that blind item might be, though there have been some fine guesses – we have been taking a closer look at those recent credits.

Jim Steranko received no thanks for Black Widow, despite creating The Contessa single-handed. He got the credit in Falcon And The Winter Soldier TV show for her though.

received no thanks for Black Widow, despite creating The Contessa single-handed. He got the credit in Falcon And The Winter Soldier TV show for her though. James Hudnall and John Ridgway, who created Rick Mason in Marvel Graphic Novel: Rick Mason, The Agent #1 in 1989, were denied credit for the character's appearance in Black Widow as her fixer.

and who created Rick Mason in Marvel Graphic Novel: Rick Mason, The Agent #1 in 1989, were denied credit for the character's appearance in Black Widow as her fixer. Scott Lobdell and Carlos Pacheco received no thanks for creating Dr Cecilia Reyes, a Black Puerto Rican character introduced in X-Men #65 comic book in 1997, with the power to create organic forcefields, something that becomes an important plot point in the New Mutants movie. Scott Lobdell and Joe Madueira were also denied thanks for Blink who appeared in X-Men: Days Of Future Past and for Marrow when she appeared briefly in the first Deadpool movie.

and received no thanks for creating Dr Cecilia Reyes, a Black Puerto Rican character introduced in X-Men #65 comic book in 1997, with the power to create organic forcefields, something that becomes an important plot point in the New Mutants movie. Scott Lobdell and were also denied thanks for Blink who appeared in X-Men: Days Of Future Past and for Marrow when she appeared briefly in the first Deadpool movie. Liam Sharp received no thanks for his role on Wonder Woman Rebirth, reflected in the movie. Director Patty Jenkins issued an apology stating that he was meant to have been included.

received no thanks for his role on Wonder Woman Rebirth, reflected in the movie. Director issued an apology stating that he was meant to have been included. Andy Mangels and Judit Tondora created the Amazon sport Sphaira in Wonder Woman '77 Meets The Bionic Woman in 2017. An identical sport and strap-covered playing ball was used in Wonder Woman 1984's opening credits (though horses were used instead of kangas) without note.

and created the Amazon sport Sphaira in Wonder Woman '77 Meets The Bionic Woman in 2017. An identical sport and strap-covered playing ball was used in Wonder Woman 1984's opening credits (though horses were used instead of kangas) without note. Bloodshot included the credited original creators and revival creators, but didn't include Jim Shooter, David Lapham, Jon Hartz, or Yvel Guichet involved with the character's original first appearances.

It would be very nice if movie studios paid a little more attention to this. And it would be even nicer if the creators received more than a small three-figure sum (if that) for their contribution to a billion-dollar franchise…