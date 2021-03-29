Thanos Celebrates His Win in This Thor #22 Original

Since his role in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame on the big screen, there are few villains in the world of comics or, really, any media that are as iconic as Thanos. The Mad Titan has been causing trouble for the heroes of Marvel way before Josh Brolin put on that motion capture suit and snapped everyone's favorite MCU heroes into dust. Here, in the below page from 2000's Thor #22 by John Romita Jr. and Klaus Janson, the thicc villain lifts a smoking goblet, toasting the reader with a smug grin on his face. Whatever he's celebrating, you know, has to be bad. Thor #22 was written by Dan Jurgens and features a vision of the future, seen by Odin and Ulik, where Thanos finds the Designate and gains the power of "ultimate death." Later in the issue, in the present day, the wickedly powerful Mangog joins Thanos to defeat Thor, and they are successful, leaving the hero beaten as they go about their plan. The splash page below bursts with intensity, capturing a moment with Thanos that goes beyond the plot of the arc and creates a lasting, more-than-cover-worthy portrait of one of Marvel's best villains. Just look at this thing!

John Romita Jr. and Klaus Janson Thor #22 Splash Page 1 Thanos Original Art (Marvel, 2000).

This page featuring a triumphant Thanos from Thor #22 is now up over at Heritage Auctions. Good luck to those throwing in a bid for this John Romita Jr. and Klaus Janson original splash page.