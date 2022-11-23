That Flap Of Skin in Dark Web's Amazing Spider-Man #14 (XSpoilers)

Today sees the publication of Amazing Spider-Man #14 by Zeb Wells, Michael Dowling, Kyle Hotz and Terry Dodson, kicking off Dark Web, returning to Ben Reilly – now known as Chasm – and what he has been up to with his partner Janine. Peter Parker has had his Six Months Later – but what has Ben been up to in that time? We saw in Free Comic Book Day the return of an Inferno to the streets of New York, and getting together with Madelyne Pryor, the Goblin Queen. Since then we have seen Magik handing the keys of Limbo over to Pryor, after her resurrection on Krakoa, against their former protocols. Two clones together. But how did they end up here?

1. Spinning A Dark Web

First, Ben Reilly gets a lot of technical gubbins from the Beyond Corporation, who turned him into a Spider-puppet of theirs and messed with his memories.

2. Zeb Returns To The Well

Equipment that Beyond Corporation themselves acquired from Project Purgatory from New Mutants – a storyline that was also written by Zeb Wells twelve years ago, and now getting revived. For speculators who think this might be notable, that would be unnamed in New Mutants Vol 3 #9 and then named in New Mutants Vol 3 #16-20, from 2010 to 2011.

Seemingly with Marty Feldman at the controls…

An armed forced incursion into the hellish dimension of Limbo in the Marvel Universe, setting up bases of operations there…

…and dealing with the mutant babies seized by the government after the events of the first Inferno.

Led by General Ulysses, promoted to the role, after the events of Inferno.

With the seized mutant babies used to open the gates to hell…

… now being used by the government to do the same thing for his troop…

….courtesy of a flap of mutant baby skin.

3. X-Men In A Flap

And in today's Amazing Spider-Man #14, that piece of flesh returns to open the gateways once more.

Allowing one tortured clone to find another…

… and a moment of sympatico between Madelyne Pryor and Ben Reilly.

And an arrangement for the future. Spinning a dark web between them.

Who have their own targets, blaming them, Jean Grey for having raised Madelyne's son, Cable. And Peter Parker for denying Ben Reilly his full share of memories before being woken as a clone.

4. I'm Coming Back for You, Baby

Mind you, thinking about those babies who won't notice their missing flap of skin from decades before… I wonder where they might be up to?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #14

MARVEL COMICS

SEP220862

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Michael Dowling, Kyle Hotz, Terry Dodson (CA) John Romita Jr.

"DARK WEB" PRELUDE! We haven't seen Chasm since ASM #894 and the FCBD issue, but that doesn't mean he hasn't been busy.

Join us for this very special issue featuring Spidey's most dangerous new villain as well as the Goblin Queen and a BRAND-NEW villain that you won't believe. RATED T+In Shops: Nov 23, 2022 SRP: $4.99