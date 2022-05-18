New Mutants #25 Leads To Marvel's Dark Web & New Inferno (Spoilers)

In today's New Mutants #25, Magik is giving up her rule in Limbo/Hell, and transferring the powers and responsibilities to Madelyne Pryor, who, as the Goblin Queen, once ruled this afterlife during the eighties in Marvel's Inferno crossover.

Something Marvel Comics is keen to point out in the editorial captions.

Is this how a new Inferno and Dark Web might come about? Inferno saw Madelyne Pryor's identity as a cloned Jean Grey created by Mister Sinister revealed…

Which saw New York possessed by Limbo/Hell, with scenes like as described…

With possessed mailboxes getting rather possessive themselves, with those who wanted to use them, courtesy of Chris Claremont and Marc Silvestri.

And it's a scene that was revisited in the Spider-Man/Venom Free Comic Book Day by Zeb Wells and John Romita.

With Spider-Man on hand rather than Wolverine and Havok. Although folks were grateful to the mutants back then, they are less forgiving to Spider-Man now. After all, there was something he did, which we do not get know what.

And who has been setting up this Inferno reprise? Well, as previously teased…

It's the new unholy team-up of Ben Reilly in his new Chasm look, and Madelyne Pryor, as a new look Goblin Queen. So how long before we have Queen Goblin Vs Goblin Queen as part of this new Dark Web event?

And what joins the rather sane and level headed version of the current Madylene Pryor, to one looking to restart Inferno all over again? Is it time to send in the clones?

NEW MUTANTS #25

MARVEL COMICS

NOV210894

(W) Vita Ayala (A) Rod Reis (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

THE LABORS OF MAGIK START HERE!

The big two-five is here – and it's the perfect jumping-on point for fans new and old! Illyana Rasputin is the Sorcerer Supreme and the rightful queen of Limbo… but she's been awfully busy on Krakoa. Someone's got their eye on the throne – and Magik isn't the only queen

in mutantdom. Vita Ayala and Rod Reis rekindle an old flame for a whole new generation of Magik lovers! RATED T+In Shops: May 18, 2022 SRP: $4.99 FCBD 2022 SPIDER-MAN VENOM #1

MARVEL COMICS

JAN220009

(W) Al Ewing, Ram V., Zeb Wells (A) Bryan Hitch (A/CA) John Romita

Marvel Comics will celebrate Free Comic Book Day this year with THREE separate Free Comic one-shots, each offering readers new and old an exciting entry point into some of Marvel's biggest upcoming stories and characters! Spider-Man is gearing up for a brand-new era just in time for the character's 60th anniversary! Fans who pick up FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM #1 will see the very beginning of the major storylines writer Zeb Wells and legendary artist John Romita Jr. have planned for their run on AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, including Tombstone's first steps towards becoming Spidey's most terrifying villain. FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM #1 will also give fans a chance to check out the thought-provoking work Al Ewing, Ram V, and Bryan Hitch are doing on VENOM! The groundbreaking changes this mastermind trio has in store for the symbiote mythos starts here! FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: SPIDER/VENOM #1 will be available exclusively through Diamond Comics.