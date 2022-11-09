Dark Web Begins In Venom, With Its Roots In New Mutants (XSpoilers)

Earlier this year in New Mutants #25, Magik gave up her rule in Limbo/Hell, transferring the powers and responsibilities to Madelyne Pryor, who, as the Goblin Queen, once ruled this afterlife during the eighties,

Something Marvel Comics is keen to point out in the editorial captions.

nferno saw Madelyne Pryor's identity as a cloned Jean Grey created by Mister Sinister revealed…

Which saw New York possessed by Limbo/Hell, with scenes as described…

With possessed mailboxes getting rather possessive themselves, with those who wanted to use them, courtesy of Chris Claremont and Marc Silvestri.

And it's a scene that was revisited in the Spider-Man/Venom Free Comic Book Day by Zeb Wells and John Romita.

With Spider-Man on hand rather than Wolverine and Havok. Although folks were grateful to the mutants back then, they are less forgiving to Spider-Man now. After all, there was something he did, which we do not get know what.

And who has been setting up this Inferno reprise? Well, as previously teased…

It's the new unholy team-up of Ben Reilly in his new symbiotic Chasm look, and Madelyne Pryor, as a new-look Goblin Queen.

Then in New Mutants #28 earlier in the year, the deal went down. Magik protecting Krakoa by putting Madelyne Pryor, The Gobin Queen, back on the throne of hellish dimension, Limbo.

Given the last time she was involved in this realm, we got the Inferno attack on Earth, courtesy of demons S'ym, N'astirh, and mutant geneticist Mister Sinister, you can see why some might be concerned.

Still, out of sight, out of mind, right? But in the preludes to the X-Men/Spider-Man crossover event Dark Web, we have seen her making plans to seemingly bring back Inferno one more time. And now in today's Venom #13, as the Eddie Brock/Venom gestalt escapes his imprisonment to Limbo…

And realises where he is…

It only takes a little while until he is noticed.

And compared to a friend… could that be Ben Reilly in his Chasm look? There is a symbiotic relationship between the two…

And we get a Bryan Hitch-drawn Goblin Queen in her new duds! And a little more buffed than the John Romita version. Dark Web, here we come!

