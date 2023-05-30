That Time Ms Marvel Healed Herself From Gunshot After Shape-Shifting Yesterday, apropos of nothing, Bleeding Cool looked at the shape-shifting powers of Ms Marvel, and how she had stopped using them.

Yesterday, apropos of nothing, Bleeding Cool looked at the shape-shifting powers of Ms Marvel, and how she had stopped using them mostly, as she discovered that when she shape-shifted, any injuries her body had received no longer healed while she was in a different shape, and put a strain on her system.

However, it seems that injuries Ms Marvel received when shape-shifting were done away with once she returned to her normal Kamala Khan form. As she discovered, when shape-shifting to look like Carol Danvers, Captain Marvel, in her original Ms Marvel #3 from 2014 by G Willow Wilson and Adrian Alphona.

And then Ms Marvel shape shifting back to her more familiar form, revealing her secret identity in the process.

And Ms Marvel was fine. Bullet hole gone bye-bye, the second she shape-shifts back again.

Ms Marvel even had the bullet to prove it.

Spoilers ahead for upcoming comics of course…

So if she were to be using thesepowers to deceive a cosmic entity who took it all rather seriously, wouldn't the same thing happen? Maybe it's something to do with magic…

This Wednesday sees the publication of Amazing Spider-Man #26 by Zeb Wells and John Romita – officially at least. Because of the holiday weekend in America, Penguin Random House shipped copies to retailers earlier than expected. And certain comic book retailers who don't feel beholden to street dates now that they are no longer being policed as they once were, have been putting copies on sale. The previous leaks that came even before Marvel Comics got their own copies of the comic are confirmed as genuine, but there is more as well. Fallen Friend will be published in June. What we expect to be something along the lines of The Mutant Misadventures Of Ms Marvel but looks like it will initially be called Reborn Anew, will be published in August.

