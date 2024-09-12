Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman

This Absolute Batman Chops Off Hands

It looks like this Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta wants to make his mark. And that means using his new Batlogo as an axe.

Article Summary Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman introduces a Dark Knight who chops off hands with a Batlogo axe.

Alfred Pennyworth loses a hand due to the Joker, tech, and mysticism help Batman restore his own severed hand.

The preview showcases Batman’s bulletproof suit and detachable Batlogo that doubles as an axe head.

Absolute Batman navigates Gotham without his usual resources, but still enforces justice brutally against the Black Hand Gang.

When Scott Snyder was writing the main DC Comics Batman comic book, he saw Alfred Pennyworth have his hand chopped off by the Joker. It was only many months later, after some technological jiggery pokery that he got his hand reattached. Then, more recently in the Chip Zdareky written book, Batman had his hand chopped off, and it took first multidimensional robotics and then more mystical jiggery-pokery for him to get that hand restored as well. Well, in the preview of Absolute Batman granted to DC Comics media partner AIPT, along with a Q&A, it looks like this Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta wants to get in there first. Using his new Batlogo as an axe.

You think that's something? His ears are detachable knives as well. Oh wait, no, that's not in the preview. Maybe I've read Absolute Batman #1 in its entirety somehow. I should really post about that later today, should I not? Okay, I'll run that later today. But for now, here is that AIPT preview – which is pretty much the San Diego Comic-Con Ashcan but in colour. I'll drop a few notes as we go ahead of me writing something more substantial.

Alfred Pennyworth observing the Black Hand Gang as they assault Gotham City Hall, only for a certain Absolute Batman to arrive.

A bulletproof Absolute Batman.

Bats walk on their wings, you know. Bruce Wayne does too.

Yes, the Bat logo, or rather his chest armour, doubles as the head of an axe.

Absolute Batman may not kill. But he does chop off hands. What happens with the blood loss? Well, that will be down to the choppee.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 CVR A NICK DRAGOTTA

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

BATMAN LEGEND SCOTT SNYDER AND ICONIC ARTIST NICK DRAGOTTA TRANSFORM THE DARK KNIGHT'S TALE FOR THE MODERN AGE! Without the mansion…without the money…without the butler…what's left is the Absolute Dark Knight! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/9/2024

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #2 CVR A NICK DRAGOTTA

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

SNYDER AND DRAGOTTA'S BRAND-NEW TAKE ON THE DARK KNIGHT RAMPAGES ON! Batman was born out of violence – a horrible tragedy that shaped the trajectory of his future. But when a vigilant MI6 agent starts tracking the lonely life of Bruce Wayne, he discovers the interconnectivity between a hero's shell life and the many layers of the Black Mask Gang. It's Batman versus Alfred Pennyworth! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/13/2024

