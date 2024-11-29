Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: 21 run, Battlequest

The 27 Run Crash #1 in BattleQuest February 2025 Solicits

BattleQuest Comics are launching The 27 Run: Crash series by Justin Zimmerman, Russell Brown, and Fran Gamboa in their February 2024 solicits

Article Summary Discover BattleQuest Comics' launch of The 27 Run: Crash series in February 2025, a thrilling sci-fi adventure.

Join creators Justin Zimmerman, Russ Brown, and Fran Gamboa in a remastered epic battle against 27 massive creatures.

Explore the gripping story of an amnesiac Pilot lost in a post-apocalyptic world with a Mech he can't control.

Uncover the new Young Nomadds TP Vol 01 with art by McConnell and Colwell, featuring an eye-catching Sienkiewicz cover.

As shown off at comic book events, BattleQuest Comics are launching The 27 Run: Crash series by Justin Zimmerman, Russell Brown, and Fran Gamboa in their February 2024 solicits and solicitations, as well as the Young Nomadds graphic novel collection by Andrew Kafoury, Matt Keener, Aaron McConnell, and Jeremy Colwell with a fancy Bill Sienkiewicz cover on the Diamond Order Form for the month. The 27 Run was a YA fantasy graphic novel by Battle Quest Media Director Justin Zimmerman and Russ Brown and published by A Wave Blue World in hardcover, long out of print. Battle Quest Comics is now to reprint a completely remastered of The 27 Run as a monthly series by the creative tea, as the first part of a new trilogy.

27 RUN CRASH #1 (OF 3) CVR A CORONA & BEEM

BATTLE QUEST COMICS

DEC241411

DEC241412 – 27 RUN CRASH #1 (OF 3) CVR B 5 COPY INCV MOORE

(W) Justin Zimmerman (A) Russell Brown, Fran Gamboa (CA) Jorge Corona, Morgan Beem

Supersized Series Premiere! "Get ready for epic mechs, monsters and science fiction adventure in The 27 Run: Crash," says Screen Rant. And who are we to disagree? An amnesiac Pilot wakes to an AI-driven nightmare world filled with 27 gigantic, hungry creatures. He's got a Mech he doesn't remember how to use, he's surrounded by post-apocalyptic nothingness and his only chance to survive is…well, it's not looking good. With new design, remastered pages and more guest artists than you can shake a rail cannon at, The 27 Run is back bigger and better than ever! In Shops: Feb 05, 2025

YOUNG NOMADDS TP VOL 01

BATTLE QUEST COMICS

DEC241413

(W) Andrew Kafoury, Matt Keener (A) Aaron McConnell, Jeremy Colwell (CA) Bill Sienkiewicz

New world! New heroes! Battle Quest Comics is proud to introduce The Young No'Madds, its newest fantasy adventure series. Two rival teens quest for an all-powerful weapon, their only hope to defeat the evil invaders who plague their land.

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!