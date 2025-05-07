Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: aliens, jonathan hickman

The Aliens Vs Avengers Gag That Everyone Missed, Including Me

The Aliens Vs Avengers gag from Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic that everyone seemed to miss, including me... did you get that reference?

In Aliens Vs Avengers #3 by Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic, published by Marvel back in February of this year, we noted that Mister Sinister, mutant geneticist extraordinaire, had found a way to weaponise the Alien threat more than we had seen in any film, any comic book, or any video game before. Not even Rick And Morty went here.

I know what that is. You know what that is. It is a T-shirt gun, taken by Mister Sinister and filled with something else entirely.

Of course, it was always possible that Jonathan Hickman reads Reddit. But not even they used a T-shirt gun as a delivery mechanism…

But it turned out the reference was something very different, which I missed, and everyone missed. Jonathan Hickman, talking to David Harper on the Off-Panel Podcast states that he was referencing this very specific scene in Punisher War Journal #12 by Matt Fraction and Ariel Olivetti from 2007. When the Punisher got a very specific kind of weapon as well.

Jonathan Hickman says he really only wrote his gag for Matt Fraction to get, but was surprised no one else did. Well, hopefully now a lot more do, because that is absolutely excellent… Hickman also says he has just checked the colour proofs of the fourth and final issue, and is currently scheduled for publication on the 18th of June.

ALIENS VS AVENGERS #4 (OF 4)

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Esad Ribic

FINALE! THE SINISTER PLOT REVEALED!

Earth's mightiest heroes abandoned their home planet to save humanity from the Xenomorph threat. Now, they've arrived on Mars – current refuge of the X-Men. But the twisted machinations of Mister Sinister might spell doom for them all… Don't miss the EPIC CONCLUSION of Hickman and Ribic's CROSSOVER MASTERPIECE!

PARENTAL ADVISORY In Shops: Jun 18, 2025 SRP: $7.99

