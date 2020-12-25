The Antagonists Shows How Retirement Is Hard For Supervillains

A new ongoing series from Atlanta based independent publisher Godhood Comics has smashed expectations on Kickstarter with an innovative, almost Shakespearean idea. The Antagonists is set in the same continuity as the publisher's previous works — MegaWoman, Sharpshooter, and Galactic Patrol Delta — but has a decidedly more premium cable feeling that may remind some of the shows like Power or The Sopranos.

It's been twenty years since the world has seen or heard from the infamous supervillains known as Desructus and Ultima. After years of trying to take over the world, the duo finally won during an attack on the U.S. Capitol. Their victory, however, was short-lived, as they mysteriously vanished from the public eye. Wanted and pursued by the governments of the world, the couple retired and secretly settled down in the suburbs of Detroit. Now Destructus and Ultima (calling themselves the very on the nose Calvin and Tonya Eval) struggle to keep their worst impulses in check while balancing married life, parental responsibilities, being Black in America, and hiding their past and former identities from their superpowered children.

"The book takes themes from some of your favorite franchises and can be described as The Incredibles meets The Boys meets Ozark," said series co-creator Tyler Martin. "It's brutal, bloody, and action-packed!"

Godhood Comics shared this artwork with Bleeding Cool to illustrate some of what fans will see.

The project set a goal of ten thousand dollars on Kickstarter and blew through that by almost fifty percent, ending up raising almost $15,000. That unlocked a number of stretch goals, including an indie bundle with contributions like Harriet Tubman Demon Slayer, Giallo Gumbo, and convention favorite Niobe: She Is Death from Stranger Comics. The Antagonists was co-created by Tyler Martin, Felipe Dunbar, and Dawn Henderson. The series is written by Martin and edited by Dunbar, with interior art by Giacomo Guida, and covers by Stephen Byrne, Oskar Alvarado, Courtland Ellis, and Giacomo Guida. Visit the official website for more information on Godhood Comics.