The Atomic Debut of American Crusader in Thrilling Comics, at Auction The American Crusader was created due to an atom smasher accident which rearranged his atomic structure, giving him limitless power.

A distracted research scientist finds himself trapped inside a sealed chamber at the moment an atomic experiment begins. In front of horrified onlookers, the scientist has his atomic structure rearranged. Somehow he survives, and gains physics-defying limitless power in the process. It's a fateful moment that should sound familiar to most comic book fans today, particularly for its similarity to the origin of Dr. Manhattan of Watchmen fame. But this is actually the origin of American Crusader, who debuted in Thrilling Comics #19 in 1941. There's a Thrilling Comics #19 (Better Publications, 1941) Condition: VG/FN up for auction in the 2023 February 23 The Thrillingly Exciting Heroes of Nedor Comics Showcase Auction #40219 at Heritage Auctions.

Created by artist Max Plaisted, American Crusader was an early-example of the atomic accident-inspired comic book superhero. While heroes who got their powers from some radiation-related mishap would become commonplace in the post-atomic-bomb era, they were more of a rarity before 1945. The character got his abilities from an "atom smasher" mishap, a term which was popularized during the 1930s, with the work of physicist Robert Millikan and the Westinghouse Atom Smasher.

The American Crusader was Grand University professor Archibald Masters. Masters is actually an astronomer, but his associate Professor Scott is a physicist experimenting with an atom smasher. Distracted by his recent discovery of a tiny planet near Uranus (which seems to be a nod to the 1930 discovery of Pluto by Clyde Tombaugh), Masters wanders into experimental chamber off Professor Scott's atom smasher just as an experiment is set to begin. On the brink of death, Masters miraculously recovers and soon finds the experiment has rearranged his atomic structure, giving him limitless power in the process. The character appeared in a number of issues of Thrilling Comics, and in America's Best Comics #6.

Max Plaisted (1902-1956) entered the pulp and comic book field in the mid-1930s via Adolphe Barreaux's Majestic Studios and may have been working for Benjamin Sangor's studio by 1940, where he contributed to Standard/Better/Nedor titles such as Exciting Comics, Startling Comics, and Thrilling Comics throughout the early 1940s.

Thrilling Comics #19 features a Doc Strange cover by the great Alex Schomburg. This copy of of the issue has been graded VG/FN by Heritage Auctions. The issue is a particularly tough get, with only 14 entries for the issue on the CGC census. There's a copy of Thrilling Comics #19 up for auction in the 2023 February 23 The Thrillingly Exciting Heroes of Nedor Comics Showcase Auction #40219 at Heritage Auctions. Prospective bidders who are new to Heritage Auctions should check out their FAQ on the bidding process and related matters.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.